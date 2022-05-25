Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 9, 2022 was elected as a director of the Company (a “Director”) at the annual meeting (the “Meeting”) of the holders of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) held today. The number of Common Shares voted in person or by proxy for the election of each Director or withheld was as indicated below:



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Heather Allen 32,745,924 99.94% 18,860 0.06% Dr. Louis Aronne 32,746,066 99.94% 18,718 0.06% Tania Clarke 32,749,501 99.95% 15,283 0.05% Michael Pilato 32,745,960 99.94% 18,824 0.06% Timothy Penner 30,285,212 92.43% 2,479,572 7.57% Catherine Potechin 32,743,648 99.94% 21,136 0.06% Steve Spooner 32,724,932 99.88% 39,852 0.12% Mei Ye 32,744,145 99.94% 20,639 0.06%

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative

natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Contact Information:

Ruth Winker

Jamieson Wellness

416-705-5437

rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com