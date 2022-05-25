Ensurge Micropower ASA – Financial Report - First Quarter 2022

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY), today released its interim report for the first quarter of 2022 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2022 for the Ensurge Micropower ASA group.



Report highlights include:

Achieved higher unit cell cycling performance

Validated packaging materials and ensured packaging provides hermetic sealing

Successful achievement of end-to-end handling of ultra-thin substrates

Filing of multiple patents

Existing customers remain actively engaged and are in the process of integrating the Ensurge microbattery into their products

Significant in-bound from new customers with strong interest. Many of the products are not possible without the Ensurge microbattery

Form factor flexibility, energy density, fast charge and low temperature reflow are key metrics driving the demand for our offering

Expect to provide Ensurge microbattery samples to customers shortly





CEO Kevin Barber will discuss the Company's progress via web conference on Wednesday 25 May 2022 at 8:00am Central European Time. At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220524_7/ .

Following the event, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/ .

The first quarter financial report and the presentation used for the webcast are attached.



About Ensurge Micropower



Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.





Contact



Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72



Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments