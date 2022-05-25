On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 18 May 2022 to 24 May 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|227,900
|176.98
|40,334,341.00
|18 May 2022
|6,000
|162.02
|972,120.00
|19 May 2022
|6,000
|161.50
|969,000.00
|20 May 2022
|5,000
|165.25
|826,250.00
|23 May 2022
|5,000
|166.95
|834,750.00
|24 May 2022
|6,000
|163.81
|982,860.00
|Total
|28,000
|163.75
|4,584,980.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|255,900
|175.53
|44,919,321.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 847,896 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.85 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
Attachments
- 489 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- 489 - Appendix - Specification - 18.05.2022 to 24.05.2022