Agricultural Microbials Market to Hit USD 11.81 Billion by 2027 | Increasing Population and Demand for Food Security to Propel Growth

Pune India, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural microbials market size is expected to reach USD 11.81 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 14.27% between 2020 and 2027. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Agricultural Microbials Market, 2020 – 2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 4.27 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus by key companies to partner other companies to develop novel agricultural microbials solutions and the growing demand for organic farming practices worldwide. According to the latest study published in Geophysical Research Letters, emissions from chemical farming practices outweigh other sources of air pollution across several countries such as the U.S., China, and Russia, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies and reduced labor force, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a proactive combined effort from the government and other industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in the industrial activities returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 4.64 billion Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 11.81 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.27% 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Historic Years 2016 - 2018 Forecast Years 2020- 2027 Segments Covered By Form, By Formulation, By Function Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Certis USA LLC (Columbia, U.S.), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (California, U.S.), ChemChina (Beijing, China), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd. (Hyderabad, India), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Grossdietwil Switzerland), Valent Biosciences, LLC (Illinois, U.S.), Novozymes (Denmark), Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina) & Other. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Market Segmentation:

We have segmented the global market based on type, formulation, function, application method, crop, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bacteria, fungi, virus, and others. Furthermore, based on formulation, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. Based on function, the market comprises soil amendment and crop protection. On the basis of application method, the market is segregated into foliar Spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others. Lastly, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Demand for Organic Farming Practice to Promote Growth

Several benefits associated with organic farming make it a preferable option of farming techniques over traditional farming across the globe. For instance, several studies have noted that organic farming helps to reduce pollution levels and reduce environmental degradation compared to synthetic chemical farming. Moreover, it aids in overall cost-reduction and dramatically improves the quality of soil to improve crop yield. Therefore, growing land cultivation under organic farming is expected to boost the adoption of agricultural microbials across the globe.

According to the Organic Survey in the U.S. by the National Agricultural Statistics Service in 2019, a 17% rise in the certified organic farms in the U.S. was witnessed between 2016 to 2019.

These factors are expected to contribute to the global agricultural microbials market growth during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on Merger and Acquisition to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global market for agricultural microbials is consolidated by the presence of major companies focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their product portfolio and further boost their sales revenue. In addition to this, other key players are striving to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as collaborations and partnerships that will favour the market growth during the forecast period.

Further Report Findings:

North America is expected to dominate and hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of prominent players in the market focusing on launching innovative agricultural microbials solutions in the region. North America stood at USD 1.69 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold second largest agricultural microbials market share in terms of revenue backed by the imposition of stringent rules and regulations regarding the adoption of harmful synthetic chemicals in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Based on type, the bacteria segment held a market share of about 67.90% in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase exponential growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing adoption of agricultural microbials such as bacteria that help to promote crop growth and subdue root-fungus disease worldwide.

Industry Development:

December 2020: Koppert Biological Systems announced the acquisition of Geocom Informatik AG. The acquisition is aimed at providing impetus in the R&D activities of Koppert that involves the development of a technology for the application of biological agents with the help of drones in Brazil.

