Klépierre: KLÉPIERRE ANNOUNCES THE COMPOSITION OF ITS EXECUTIVE BOARD

KLÉPIERRE ANNOUNCES

THE COMPOSITION OF

ITS EXECUTIVE BOARD

Paris, May 25, 2022

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today announced the composition of its Executive Board as from June 22, 2022.

Based on a recommendation by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, Klépierre SA’s Supervisory Board decided at its May 24, 2022, meeting that the company’s Executive Board shall be composed as follows for a three-year period starting on June 22, 2022:

Jean-Marc Jestin, re-appointed as member and Chairman of the Executive Board; and

Stéphane Tortajada, appointed as member of the Executive Board, in charge of the Finance Department.

Stéphane Tortajada has over 25 years’ experience in finance and real estate. He has assumed leadership roles in fields like mergers and acquisitions, financing, capital markets and asset management, having worked both in investment banking institutions, notably Lazard, and most recently as the group head of finance and investment of the energy group EDF for twelve years. He also managed the international real estate arm of Groupe Casino, implementing differentiated strategies of asset rotation, development, and rental reversion on a portfolio of shopping malls.

Stéphane Tortajada, 49 years old, is a civil engineer from École nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, graduated from a Master’s degree in Finance (IEP Paris) and is a member of the French Society of Investment Analysts.

His nomination resulted from a rigorous selection process compliant with the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

Jean-Michel Gault, member of the Executive Board whose mandate will expire on June 21, 2022, shall stay at Klépierre with a view to ensuring a smooth transition with his teams. After a 10-year career in the Paribas group, Jean-Michel Gault joined Klépierre in 1998 as Chief Financial Officer before entering the Executive Board in 2005. All along, he has been supporting the strong growth of the Group, leading its multiple financial restructuring operations, and managing its financial communication and investor relations.

The Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Executive Board unanimously praised Jean-Michel Gault’s substantial contribution to the successes and financial robustness of the Group.

