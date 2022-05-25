21Shares Launches USDY, the World’s First USD Yield ETP

The 21Shares USD Yield ETP provides investors collateralized dollar-denominated yield at the rate of 5%

Zürich- May 25, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announces the listing of the 21Shares USD Yield ETP (USDY). USDY provides collateralized dollar-denominated yield at the rate of 5%. USDY generates yield by taking in US dollars and lending them to counterparties against a minimum of 110% collateral in BTC and ETH marked-to-market daily. The yield is generated by lending USD to well known counterparties in the crypto space.

After more than a decade of historically low interest rates and high asset values combined with a highly inflationary environment, investors face extraordinary challenges in building cash portfolios. The 21Shares USDY ETP enables yield-seeking investors to participate directly in the profits of lending USD in the crypto space without taking any direct crypto price exposure. The returns generated are added directly to the net asset value (NAV) of the ETP.

“We’re in an environment where real interest rates are negative and we’re really excited to offer a first of its kind product that can provide meaningful risk adjusted yield. USDY does this by tapping into the crypto capital markets where rates are higher while also providing liquidity,” said Ophelia Snyder, President and co-founder at 21Shares. “With USDY, we’re introducing a financial product fully dedicated to providing yield – and minimizing risk while reaffirming the vision of 21Shares, to build bridges into the crypto world.”

The 21Shares USDY ETP will be listed on SIX Swiss exchange as of May 25, 2022 and is available to investors in USD.

The launch of this product follows 21Shares’ recent rollouts of the first Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Australia, the world’s first Bitcoin and Gold ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange and their entrance into the US markets with two crypto ind ex funds . To learn more about the 21Shares USDY ETP or 21Shares, please visit www.21shares.com .

# # #

Product Details

Security Designation 21Shares USD Yield ETP Fee 0.30% ISIN CH0577286005 Issuer 21Shares AG Exchange Listing SIX Swiss Exchange Custody Copper Market Maker Flow Traders





Press Contact:

Arielle Sobel, Head of Global Communications

press@21shares.com

About 21Shares:

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world's first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. 21Shares is a Swiss company registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York City. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

Disclaimer:

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Lichtenstein) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Liechtenstein the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under www.21Shares.com . The approval of the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

# # #