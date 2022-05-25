Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 25 May 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 16 May 2022 until 24 May 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 467,301 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.11 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
16 May 202275,55265.08484,917,287
18 May 202278,40963.1174,948,941
19 May 202275,89561.01314,630,589
20 May 202276,22864.65924,928,842
23 May 202280,32464.80125,205,092
24 May 202080,89365.85985,327,597
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		1,704,47769.1177117,809,547
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme2,171,77868.0401147,767,894







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 6,237,528 own shares, corresponding to 0.51% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

