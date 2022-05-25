Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 25 May 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 16 May 2022 until 24 May 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 467,301 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.11 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|16 May 2022
|75,552
|65.0848
|4,917,287
|18 May 2022
|78,409
|63.117
|4,948,941
|19 May 2022
|75,895
|61.0131
|4,630,589
|20 May 2022
|76,228
|64.6592
|4,928,842
|23 May 2022
|80,324
|64.8012
|5,205,092
|24 May 2020
|80,893
|65.8598
|5,327,597
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|1,704,477
|69.1177
|117,809,547
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|2,171,778
|68.0401
|147,767,894
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 6,237,528 own shares, corresponding to 0.51% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment