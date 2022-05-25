DZS Partners with EPS Global to Accelerate Next Generation Access Infrastructure Adoption in EMEA and Asia

HANNOVER, Germany, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, today announced a value-added distribution partnership with EPS Global, an award-winning leading distributor of specialized IT components. The agreement, which focuses on accelerating the adoption of next generation access infrastructure in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia, brings together the leading-edge broadband access technology from DZS and matches it with the renowned local support, logistics management and technical expertise of EPS Global. Through this agreement, DZS will become one of EPS Global’s key fiber broadband connectivity vendors enabling this innovative distributor to provide its customers with world-class DZS XCelerate solutions, including software-defined Passive Optical Networks (PON) infrastructure as well as powerful in-home WiFi solutions. DZS will be discussing this and all other company news, developments and solutions at the FTTH Conference 2022, the world’s largest fiber summit taking place in Vienna on May 23-25, Halle B, at stand P01.



“Service Providers need to accelerate their networks fast to meet demands in connectivity, and we see DZS as a key partner to address this broadband access opportunity,” said Colin Lynch, CEO and Co-Founder of EPS Global. “With their leading DZS Velocity Broadband Connectivity and DZS Helix Connected Home & Business solutions, our customers will be able to provide their own subscribers with the ultimate high-speed, immersive and virtual experiences, whether at work, home or at school. DZS solutions are especially suited for the significant broadband stimulus opportunities in Europe – including the £5.5 billion Project Gigabit in the United Kingdom, the €24 billion France Very High Speed Plan (PFTHD) and the €14 billion Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMVI) in Germany – and to support service providers in Africa where we are seeing significant broadband buildout.”



Through the partnership, EPS Global will offer its service provider customers access to the full lineup of DZS Broadband Connectivity infrastructure and Connected Home & Business solutions.

“EPS Global is a world-class distribution partner and we are thrilled to collaborate and support EPS Global as they deliver a differentiated sales experience to their customers, offering high-quality products that can transform their network performance and elevate their customer’s in-home broadband experience,” said Tim Mendoza, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at DZS. “We look forward to working with EPS Global to meet the evolving needs of national and regional service provider customers across EMEA and appreciate the synergies between our two companies in driving emerging broadband applications enabled by fiber.”

EPS Global was founded in 1999 in Dublin, Ireland and currently has 430+ staff in 28 global locations in 16 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas. With regional distribution hubs worldwide stocking products, lead and transit times are minimized for customers. EPS Global was awarded Top 20 SDN Solution Providers in North America and Top 50 Best Companies to Watch in 2018.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions.

