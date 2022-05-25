Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Anteris Technologies, Maximus Resources and Great Boulder Resources

Sydney, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) continues to make strides in exploration and drilling across its three projects in Western Australia focused on gold, vanadium and iron. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has expanded its Australian Medical Advisory Board with the appointment of Associate Professor Dion Stub MBBS, PhD, FRACP of the Alfred Hospital and Monash University. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has intersected high-grade gold mineralisation with multiple occurrences of visible gold in a 7,000-metre combined diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Redback deposit and Golden Orb prospect within the Wattle Dam Project in the prolific Kambalda region of Western Australia. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has highlighted a broad, tubular zone of copper and silver mineralisation close to high-grade gold mineralisation previously defined at Mulga Bill within the Side Well Gold Project in WA. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has received positive Phase 1 trial data for its proprietary capsule EMD-RX5, which indicates “ideal bioavailability, safety and tolerability” among 12 healthy and demographically diverse volunteer subjects. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has signed a non-binding cooperation agreement with Xiamen C&D Inc subsidiary C&D Logistics Group to negotiate deals for the supply of kaolin. Click here

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has sold its first diamonds from its Tongo Mine in Sierra Leone with the sale yielding US$1.44 million (A$2.05 million) at an average price of US$269 per carat. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has welcomed an upgrade by Bryah Resources Ltd (ASX:BYH) to the previous base metal mineral resource estimate (MRE) within the Australian Vanadium Project deposit at Gabanintha Project in central Western Australia from 31.3 million tonnes to 36 million tonnes. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has exercised its exclusive option for the CORE-NK platform from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has initiated an infill auger drilling program at the Bereko gold prospects within Kada Gold Project in Guinea, following up bedrock oxide gold intersected in almost every reverse circulation (RC) hole drilled at Bereko and Bereko South. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has set drills turning at the Golden Ridge Project in Tasmania, investigating several induced polarisation (IP) conductors near the Trafalgar prospect for gold mineralisation. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has extended the option date for its proposed acquisition of a 51% interest in the Hansen Uranium Project in Colorado, USA, by 30 days to no later than July 2, 2022. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has delivered broad gold and copper assays from four more holes in the upper 500 metres at El Palmar Project in Ecuador, confirming the project as a "substantial" porphyry discovery. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has delivered more high-grade gold hits from its Gogbala prospect — part of the company’s flagship Napié project in Côte d'Ivoire — ahead of a maiden gold resource for the property. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UK-based Northern Marine Management Limited to develop a technical partnership that advances the development of PV1’s first GH2 Carrier – the H2Neo. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has decided to go with Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE) as its preferred technology to produce green hydrogen at the Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) Project south of Perth in Western Australia. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has kicked-off a ‘substantial’ diamond core drilling program at its wholly-owned Paterson Project in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia, targeting gold and copper mineralisation. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) welcomes a promising pre-feasibility study (PFS) from mining partner Sayona Mining concerning the restart of spodumene concentrate operations at the North American Lithium Project (NAL) in Quebec, Canada. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) and Energy Resources Ltd (EnRes, a subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited) have agreed to restructure their interests in L20-1 in the onshore Carnarvon Basin In Western Australia through a farm-out transaction agreement. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is preparing to begin completion operations at its third well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has uncovered a new primary gold target for the Cardinia Project at Pegasus prospect, which is at the southern end of a large mineralised system along the Western Corridor of the WA project. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's subsidiary The Sandbox has listed its utility token and in-game currency on Coincheck, the largest crypto trading service in Japan. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com