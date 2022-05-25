10/2022・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 10 / 2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 May 2022
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 27’250 shares in private sales
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 215.00
|27’250
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kristian Wulf-Andersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 2’500 shares in a private sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 215.00
|2’500
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Julie Galbo
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairperson
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 250 shares in a private sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 215.00
|250
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jorn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO of Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 100’000 shares in Trifork Holding AG from Blackbird II ApS, a company that is 100% owned by Jorn Larsen.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 215.00
|100’000
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Blackbird II ApS
CVR no. 32327214
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Blackbird II ApS is a company fully owned by Jørn Larsen, the CEO of Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to Jørn Larsen.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 215.00
|100’000
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 60 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 285’000 subscribers and more than 32 million views on YouTube.
Attachment