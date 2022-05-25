10/2022・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 10 / 2022

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 May 2022

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 27’250 shares in private sales c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 215.00 27’250 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 2’500 shares in a private sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 215.00 2’500 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julie Galbo 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairperson b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 250 shares in a private sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 215.00 250 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jorn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO of Trifork Holding AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 100’000 shares in Trifork Holding AG from Blackbird II ApS, a company that is 100% owned by Jorn Larsen. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 215.00 100’000 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Blackbird II ApS

CVR no. 32327214 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Blackbird II ApS is a company fully owned by Jørn Larsen, the CEO of Trifork Holding AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to Jørn Larsen. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 215.00 100’000 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494



About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 60 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 285’000 subscribers and more than 32 million views on YouTube.

