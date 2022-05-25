10/2022・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, SWITZERLAND

Company announcement no. 10 / 2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 May 2022

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s):
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares






ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of 27’250 shares in private sales
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 215.0027’250
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction24 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Wulf-Andersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s):
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares






ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of 2’500 shares in a private sale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 215.002’500
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction24 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJulie Galbo
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairperson
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s):
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares






ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of 250 shares in a private sale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 215.00250
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction24 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJorn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO of Trifork Holding AG
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s):
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares






ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of 100’000 shares in Trifork Holding AG from Blackbird II ApS, a company that is 100% owned by Jorn Larsen.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 215.00100’000
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction24 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBlackbird II ApS
CVR no. 32327214
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBlackbird II ApS is a company fully owned by Jørn Larsen, the CEO of Trifork Holding AG
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s):
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares






ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares to Jørn Larsen.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 215.00100’000
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction24 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork  
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 60 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 285’000 subscribers and more than 32 million views on YouTube.

