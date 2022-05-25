New Chinese Fund Partners With Football Metaverse PL To Launch A Football Metaverse Ecosystem Experience Platform (“FMEX”)

Singapore, Singapore, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Chinese Fund Co., Ltd, together with Enoki Film Co., Ltd, have announced a collaboration with Football Metaverse Pte Ltd (“FMPL”), a company based in Singapore, to launch a Football Metaverse project (more commonly referred to as FMEX). The FMEX team has done several second derivative adaption works to the anime Captain Tsubasa to bring about an interactive and immersive Football Metaverse Theme experience to the online football communities and Captain Tsubasa’s fan clubs. Some of these include the design and creations of NFTs, development of GameFis, etc. Captain Tsubasa is the first goal kicker of FMEX and there will be many more likewise interesting football related IPs in FMPL team’s development roadmap which are coming your way.

New Chinese Fund Co., Ltd has a long and rich experience in the acquisitions of Anime and Games Intellectual Properties. Captain Tsubasa, a popular long running Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yōichi Takahashi since 1980, is one of the IPs held by New Chinese Fund Co., Ltd. It revolves around the sport of association football focusing on Tsubasa Ozora. Captain Tsubasa also became one of the most memorable manga and anime worldwide, most notably in Japan, due to how it popularized association football.

The animation industry is a massive and booming market with an estimated market size of USD372.44 billion in 2022. Combining the animation industry with the equally hot blockchain market, New Chinese Fund Co., Ltd and FMPL are the first movers in both industries to merge an Anime IP with NFT based GameFi and Web3.0 technologies. We are inviting online communities and partners to join us in this football metaverse field.

The FMEX team aims to make Football Metaverse fun and simple (Fun in Simplicity as we put it) for all. Are you ready to score with us?





About Football Metaverse Pte Ltd and FMEX (https://f.cc/)

Football Metaverse Pte Ltd was founded by a group of professionals who have multiple years of experience in the online gaming and blockchain industries. With such experiences, they understand the need to balance fun gameplay with the play to earn concept. Follow them on https://f.cc/ and Twitter (https://twitter.com/meta_soccer).

About New Chinese Fund Co., Ltd (http://chinese-fund.co.jp/about-us/)

New Chinese Fund Co., Ltd specialises in the acquisition of IP for Anime and Games. They have multiple success stories in the distribution of animation and gaming contents throughout the whole of Asia. Captain Tsubasa is one of their main focuses for the Anime segment.

About Enoki Films Co., Ltd (https://enoki-films.co.jp/)

Enoki Films was founded in year 1975 by Zen and Yoshi Enoki in Tokyo. The company focuses on realizing animation series, from securing financing, advertisers, broadcasters and merchandising partners. Enoki Films had great success with the 128 episodes of Original Captain Tsubasa produced in 1983 ~ 1986 and Captain Tsubasa ROAD TO DREAM 52 episodes which were made in conjunction with the Euro CUP 2004. Both series were licensed all over the world and merchandising/licensing activities had fantastic responses. Enoki Films continues to explore all media possibilities including new media such as VOD, IPTV, Internet TV, Mobile, and remains committed as an industry leader.



