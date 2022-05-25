New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Starter Cultures Market by Application, Form, Composition, Microorganism and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826030/?utm_source=GNW

A starter culture facilitates the fermentation process in dairy & dairy-based products, meat & seafood, and bread and juices. The microorganisms used as starter cultures include bacteria, yeasts, and molds, of which thermophilic bacteria is the most common. In terms of composition, the starter culture market has been segmented into multi-mix strain, single strain, and multi-strain. Based on form, the freeze-dried starter culture is the most common.



North America is projected to witness the growth of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The starter cultures market in North America is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% due to the rising awareness related to health trends, the popularity of starter culture is witnessing a surge in the region. According to the USDA, with an 11.9 percent share, food ranked third, behind housing (34.9 percent) and transportation (16 percent), among the expenditures of an average US household in 2020. Key players in the region include DuPont (US), Biena (Canada), and Codex-ing (US). The starter culture market is projected to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for dairy products and high per capita income. The increase in the production of fermented dairy products impacts the starter culture market positively.



The multi-strain mix segment dominated the starter cultures market by composition. It was valued at USD 809.5 million in 2021.

It is projected that the multi-strain mix composition will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the value-added functions associated with it.It is projected that the multi-strain mix composition will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the value-added functions associated with it.



Multi-strain mix starter culture has become more popular as the fermentation process continues in the presence of bacteriophage, which is not possible in a single strain composition.



Bacteria dominated the starter culture market. It was valued at USD 850.6 million in 2021.

It is projected that the bacteria segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing application in fermented dairy-based products.The European region dominated bacteria-based starter cultures, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Thermophilic bacteria form the major segment of bacteria used in starter cultures, and this segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Yeasts and molds are also expected to show growth during the forecast period due to the growing consumption of bread and meat.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 70.0%, Tier 2- 20.0%, Tier 3 – 10.0%

• By Designation: CXOs- 44.4%, Managers- 33.3%, Executives – 22.2%

• By Region: Europe - 50%, Asia Pacific – 30%, North America - 10%, South America – 4%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S(Denmark)

• IFF (US), DSM (Netherlands)

• LB Bulgaricum (Bulgaria)

• Bio chem SRL (Italy)

• Dalton Biotecnologie Srl (Italy)

• Mediterranea Biotecnologie Srl (Italy)

• Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria)

• Bioprox (France)

• Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US)

• Sacco System (Italy)

• Biena (Canada)

• BDF Ingredients (Spain)

• Benebios Inc. (US)

• Benny Impex (India)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the starter cultures market on the basis of application, form, composition, microorganisms and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global starter cultures, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the starter cultures market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the starter cultures market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________