The bus seat market is expected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2022 to USD 16.3 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%

Electric vehicles such as cars and buses have increased in demand; this is due to many factors such as lower cost of fuel compared to diesel or petrol, infrastructure to use renewable source of electricity is easily available, higher efficiency of buses, the cost of maintenance is comparatively low to internal combustion engine buses, lower impact on pollution by using electric buses as it has no emissions of air pollutants for operation of buses.



Hence transit buses, school buses and transfer buses are fast on using replacing diesel powered old buses with new electric buses.



Frames for bus seat to hold the largest share in component segment of Bus seat market during the forecast period

Frame of a bus seat is designed to function as a structure to support the weight of the seat and its occupant while providing strength and place to hold padding and other accessories into the bus seats.Frame are designed using material like steel, aluminum and alloys with special metals properties.



Thus the frame of bus seat own the huge cost on manufacturing as the metals used in seat frames are expensive. Seat frames are also designed to provide safety of the occupant in case of an accident, the frame ensure no damage or breaking of seats occur in an event of accident



Bus seats for School bus for North America to witness the largest growth durinh the forecast period

Asia Pacific and North America is the two largest market for School buses.School buses are designed to transport children to the school and back to residence.



Bus seats with proper child safety measure are growing in demand as school authorities and parents are working on improving child’s safety.Proper bus seats with seat belts are used avoid danger to children in an event of accident.



Integrated child seats are growing in application for school buses where the seats can be adjusted to fit a young child travelling in the bus.In US and Canada, several association of school and government authorities are promoting the replacement of diesel-powered buses with electric buses for benefits with lower cost for operating and maintenance and reduced emissions.



Thus Bus seats for school buses will increase in demand as old buses are replaced with new electric school buses.



