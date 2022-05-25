New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280877/?utm_source=GNW





The global breast pumps market is expected to grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $1.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market is expected to grow to $1.50 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.



The breast pumps market consists of sales of breast pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing breast pumps.A breast pump is a medical device used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mothers.



The milk can be stored for later use. These devices are mostly used by employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work.



The main types of breast pumps are open system breast pumps and closed system breast pumps.A breast pump with a milk barrier is known as a closed system, which prevents the milk from overflowing and leaking into the pump mechanism.



An open system breast pump doesn’t have a milk barrier.The main technologies in breast pumps include manual breast pumps, battery-powered breast pumps, and electric breast pumps.



Breast pumps find their applications in personal use and hospitals.



An increase in the global women’s employment rate is contributing to the growth of the breast pumps market.There have been visual progress in terms of employment opportunities for women in recent years.



According to monthly data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an estimated 76.24 million women were on payrolls in December 2019—that’s 109,000 more women than men. At the end of 2019, women made up to 50.04% of all those on payrolls. The breast pumps offer a convenient option for employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work. Therefore, the increasing global women’s employment rate added to the growth of the breast pumps market.



The launch of new breast pump devices with small size and portable features is the key trend gaining popularity in the development of the breast pumps market.For instance, in May 2020, Ameda AG, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of hospital strength portable breast pumps & accessories launched its Mya Joy hospital strength personal breast pump which combines safe & powerful pumping in a small and portable design for moms on the go.



Mya Joy offers versatile features, comfort, and safety for moms who are looking for a convenient pumping experience.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the breast pumps market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





