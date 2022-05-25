New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280875/?utm_source=GNW





The global positive airway pressure devices market is expected to grow from $3.23 billion in 2021 to $3.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market is expected to grow to $4.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.



The positive airway pressure devices market consists of sales of positive airway pressure devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture positive airway pressure (PAP) devices that are used to trap air under pressure into the airway of the lungs.It is widely used in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), snoring, and others.



PAP devices include bands to position the mask, a pipe or tube to connect the mask to a device, and an air filter to purify the air entering the nostrils.



The main types of positive airway pressure devices are continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), auto-titrating positive airway pressure (APAP), and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP).Continuous positive airway pressure devices use mild air pressure to keep the airways open and are used for the treatment of patients who have breathing problems during sleep.



Auto-titrating positive airway pressure devices are used for the determination of an optimal fixed level of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) for long-term treatment with a conventional CPAP device and help in maintaining the least amount of pressure integrity of the airway.Bilevel positive airway pressure devices are used to push air through the lungs using two different machines, one for higher pressure when breathing in and the other with a lower pressure when breathing out.



These devices are used for the treatment of sleep apnea, COPD, and other disorders. The user of positive airway pressure devices includes hospitals & sleep labs, home care settings, and others.



The increasing geriatric population is expected to contribute to the growth of the positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market in the forecast period.The geriatric population is more prone to sleep apnea diseases.



The higher prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is related to the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen because of the increasing age. According to the UN World Ageing Population 2020 report, there were 727 million persons aged 65 years or over in 2020, accounting for 9.3% of the total population. It is estimated that the aging population will reach over 1.5 billion, accounting for 16% in 2050. Thus, the rising geriatric population as the existence of apnea is more prevalent in the geriatric population, and this is likely to drive the market.



The launch of innovative and technologically advanced products by the industry players is gaining popularity in the positive airway devices market. For instance, in September 2020, keepMED, a start-up company developing disruptive solutions for the medication of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has designed and developed keePAP. keePAP will help in maintaining airway pressure to keep the upper airway open, this will support the user’s respiratory system to deliver just the amount of PAP needed intermittently and with minimal airflow. Thus, companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the positive airway pressure devices market.



The limited affordability of positive airway pressure devices due to the high cost associated with positive airway pressure machines proved to be a restraint for the positive airway pressure devices market in the forecast period.The prices of these machines depend on the type of functions offered by the machines.



For instance, according to the SleepFoundation.org article published in January 2021, the average price of non-insured continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices can range anywhere from $250 to $1,000, whereas, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) devices can cost around $1,000 to $6,000, due to their complexity. High prices of positive airway pressure devices hindered the growth of the market during the period.



Potable positive airway pressure devices are a growing trend in the positive airway pressure devices market.Positive airway pressure devices device manufacturing companies are increasingly investing in portable and easy-to-use continuous positive airway pressure devices to provide effective and fast breathing support.



For instance, in April 2019, InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd., an India-based medical devices company launched the first infrastructure-independent, portable neonatal CPAP device, called SAANS, to treat critically ill infants with Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS). The device has multiple power options, including a patented manual mode.



In March 2019, Resmed, a USA-based medical equipment company, announced the acquisition of HB Healthcare (HBH), for an undisclosed amount.With this deal, Resmed plans to reach out to Korean people with the help of HB Healthcare and its network of trusted distributor partners to deliver CPAP and respiratory care to millions of South Koreans living with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory conditions.



HB Healthcare is a South Korea-based medical equipment company providing sleep and respiratory disease solutions and home care services for local patients.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.



The countries covered in the positive airway pressure devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





