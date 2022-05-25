New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280872/?utm_source=GNW

The global digital pathology market is expected to grow from $0.80 billion in 2021 to $0.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market is expected to grow to $1.40 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.



The digital pathology market consists of the sales of digital pathology equipment, platform solutions, and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop clinical diagnostics, and workflow software and solutions.Digital pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services.



These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen. Digital pathology is expected to improve quality in the analysis, reduce errors, and provide a clearer and more convenient view when compared to traditional pathology.



The main types of products in digital pathology include scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems.The scanner uses microscopic array technology to produce a three-dimensional digital representation of a pathology slide for viewing and automated image analysis.



The software transfers the data into a digital medium for image review and analysis and tissue image analysis.The different types of pathology are human pathology and veterinary pathology.



It is used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and reference laboratories, academic and research institutes for drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation, and training and education.



The increased prevalence of cancer contributed to the growth of the digital pathology market.Digital pathology allows patients to accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and thus an increase in cancer cases is driving the growth of the market.



According to the American cancer society, in 2019, there were approximately 140,690 cancer cases diagnosed and 103,250 cancer deaths among the 85 and older population in the United States.There is a rise in the number of cancer cases due to the growing elderly population globally coupled with unhealthy lifestyles.



Increasing incidences of cancer increase the demand for digital pathology as it makes it easier to access the image faster, views all relevant information, and help diagnose faster.



The lack of trained pathologists acted as a restrain for the digital pathology market in the historic period.Pathologists are critical in performing laboratory tests essential for disease diagnosis as pathologists need to examine samples and interpret medical laboratory tests for patients to receive proper treatment.



There is a dearth of pathologists in the Asia Pacific region and countries in Africa.For instance, Zimbabwe had only 9 pathologists, five histopathologists, four hematologists, and no chemical or forensic pathologists to cater to a population of 13 million.



Mozambique had only 4 pathologists for a population of 25 million and Botswana has only 3 pathologists to serve its 2.1 million people.



The launch of endoscopy systems with artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining popularity in the digital pathology market.Artificial intelligence-based systems have been advanced to anatomize endoscopic images.



They identify neoplasms with high accuracy and low interobserver variation.For instance, in April 2020, Olympus Corporation declared the launch of EVIS X1, an AI-based endoscopy system.



The new system helps derive outcomes from disorders of the stomach, colon, and esophagus, as well as from bronchial diseases, and makes work easier for endoscopists.



In July 2019, Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation Royal Philips announced the acquisition of a Northern Ireland-based leader in digital pathology firm PathXL for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Philips Digital Pathology Solutions aims to accelerate its support for global medical institutions’ transition to digitized pathology workflows and owns the opportunity to amplify their combined technology leadership positions.



