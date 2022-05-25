Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Extrusion Markets, 2020-2022 & 2027: Focus on Agriculture, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, & Construction Industries

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Extrusion Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The low-density polyethylene extrusion (LDPE) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.58% from the market size of US$30.464 billion in 2020 to a market size of US$41.668 billion in 2027.

The main driving factor for the market growth of the low-density polyethylene extrusion market is the packaging sector. As it is more commonly used in flexible packaging, the demand for LDPE is increasing. Hence, due to the fact that the use of flexible packaging is growing in developed and developing countries, the LDPE market is projected to grow during the forecast period globally.



Low-density polyethylene extrusion (LDPE) is a type of thermoplastic that is made up of monomer ethylene. It is manufactured by the polymerization of ethylene, which takes place either through autoclave or by tubular reactor process at high pressure. It provides great resistance to diluted, concentrated acids, esters, alcohols, and bases.

Due to these properties, low-density polyethylene extrusion is known to be the best application for manufacturing containers, moulded laboratory equipment, dispensing bottles, and wash bottles. It is used in the manufacturing of plastic bags as well, owing to its good resistance to chemical and electrical properties.

Due to the same properties, the demand for LDPE has risen in recent times. And this demand is growing, thus it is estimated the LDPE market will grow in the upcoming years despite the downfall for a year due to COVID-19.



The Trending use of low-density polyethylene extrusion in packaging

The LDPE helps to keep edible products safe from many environmental factors and pathogens. This extends the shelf life of these edible products and maintains their taste by retaining their nutritional values. As a result, low-density polyethylene extrusion is more commonly used in food and beverage packaging, such as baked goods, snacks, frozen products, dairy, and meat products.

It is also used in the packaging of liner products, tamper-evident product packaging, and many more. Additionally, due to its plasticity and low water absorption, it is also used in the pipe and fitting industry. It is also applicable to the insulating materials for sheathing telecommunication cables and wires.



More important properties of low-density polyethylene extrusion are that it can be recycled, it is renewable, and it is non-toxic. Due to these environment-friendly properties, the use of LDPE is encouraged by environmentalists worldwide. This has a positive effect on the global LDPE market.

Moreover, the market is expected to be strengthened by the burgeoning construction and automotive sectors. The LDPE is non-contaminating and can also resist the effect of chemicals, tear, stress crack, and moisture. Thus, it is also preferred by trash bins, shipping envelopes, droppers, floor tiles, and dropper bottles.

Furthermore, the usage and application of LDPE are expanding due to its renewable and electric insulating characteristics worldwide.



Other factors: the construction industry and urbanisation

Low-density polyethylene extrusion has several applications in the construction sector which have influenced the demand for the same worldwide.

Many countries have restarted the work of several construction or infrastructure projects, and there is estimated growth in infrastructure projects in countries like the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and many more. These increasing construction projects ultimately raise the demand for low-density polyethylene worldwide in upcoming years.



Moreover, urbanisation is also considered as one more driving factor for the LDPE market's growth. The usage of low-density polyethylene extrusion is more commonly observed in the urban region. According to the United Nations report, around 55% of the total population living in urban areas is currently.

And according to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, the urban population share is expected to reach 66% in the year 2030. Hence, the rising urban population is projected to attribute to the Low-density polyethylene extrusion market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific will expand at a faster pace.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow faster in the LPDE market for the next five years. Owing to the rising demand for LDPE for films, coatings, and sheets in countries such as Japan, China, India, and others, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent market share in the future.

Latest developments

The key market players are constantly focusing on the developments and advancements in the manufacturing technology of low-density polyethylene extrusion. These advancements include quality, lower cost, and environmental impact. The new upgraded products are cost-effective and easy to process as well.

HP2027NN LDPE of SABIC has excellent optics and high rigidity, with high output and better draw-down ability.

SABIC's Clean Tubular Reactor technology offers options for producing extrusion coating that is more suitable for autoclave and hive higher installation and low production cost.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Low-density Polyethylene Extrusion Market, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Blow Molded

5.3. Films & Sheets

5.4. Injection Molded



6. Global Low-density Polyethylene Extrusion Market, By End-user

6.1. Agriculture

6.2. Electrical and Electronics

6.3. Packaging

6.4. Construction

6.5. Others



7. Global Low-density Polyethylene Extrusion Market, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. USA

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Germany

7.4.2. France

7.4.3. UK

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.2. UAE

7.5.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. India

7.6.3. Japan

7.6.4. South Korea

7.6.5. Taiwan

7.6.6. Thailand

7.6.7. Indonesia

7.6.8. Others



8. Competitive Environment & Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Companies Mentioned

SABIC

Dow

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem

NOVA Chemicals Corporates

PetroChina Company Limited

National Petrochemical Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Westlake Chemical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3kyo9

Attachment