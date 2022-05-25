New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Group Typing Market Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280870/?utm_source=GNW





The global blood group typing market market is expected to grow from $2.15 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The market is expected to grow to $3.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.



The blood group typing market consists of the sale of blood group typing products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide blood group type details that are derived from certain tests. Blood group typing is a method that tells the type of blood a person has and it is done so that a person can safely donate blood or receive a blood transfusion.



The main types of blood group typing are antibody screening, cross-matching tests, ABO tests, antigen typing, and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing.The antibody screening tests are performed in a clinical laboratory or blood bank is done to detect the presence of unexpected antibodies, like alloantibodies in the serum to antigens of the non-ABO blood group system.



Cross-matching tests are performed before a blood transfusion as part of blood compatibility testing.Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing is a kind of genetic test used to identify certain individual variations or proteins in the immune system, it is often used to match patients and donors for bone marrow or cord blood transplants.



ABO tests are done to evaluate the blood type of a person out of four types, which is A, B, AB, or O.Antigen tests are immunoassays that are used to detect the presence of a specific viral antigen and are commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens, including influenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus.



The products that are used for blood group typing are instruments, reagents, and kits, and techniques that are used are serology tests and molecular tests. Blood group typing is used in hospital-based laboratories, independent laboratories, and blood banks.



An increasing number of blood donations and transfusions drove the blood group typing market during the historic period.Different non-profit organizations, government organizations, and other agencies are emphasizing the importance of blood donations and transfusions and spreading awareness through various campaigns.



An increase in blood donations increased the demand for blood group typing so that the donor can know what type of blood they have. For instance, according to WHO, blood donations have increased to 7.8 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors being reported. The increase in the number of blood donations and transfusions thereby contributed to the growth of the blood typing market.



Technological advancements such as automated technologies for blood typing gaining traction in the blood group typing market.Major companies in the market are focusing on the introduction of a new type of test based on innovative techniques that offer results in low turn-around time, with improved accuracy and efficiency.



For instance, in January 2019, Grifols S.A secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its fully-automated analyzer Erytra Eflexis. The system is designed to test pre-transfusion compatibility utilizing the DG Gel technology.



In October 2020, Calibre Scientific, provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities, acquired Lorne Laboratories for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will support the Calibre diagnostics division and expand the expertise of the company.



Lorne Laboratories is a specialty manufacturer of blood grouping reagents and diagnostic test kits.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.



The countries covered in the blood group typing market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





