Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2022

The global surgical imaging arms market is expected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2021 to $1.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The market is expected to grow to $1.6 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.



The surgical imaging arms market consists of sales of surgical imaging arms and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture surgical imaging arms, a vital component used in the field of surgery, especially for performing minimally invasive procedures. The revenue generated by the entities primarily engaged in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical imaging arms is included in the market.



The main types of surgical imaging arms are g-arm surgical imaging devices, c-arm surgical imaging devices, and O-arm surgical imaging devices.The g-arm surgical imaging devices are fluoroscopic X-ray devices that are used for diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures.



The various technology involved is image intensifier c-arms and flat-panel detector c-arms.The various application involved are orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other applications.



The end-users are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, and academic research institutes.



High demand for mini C-arms devices is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.Globally, companies are engaged in the development and manufacturing of novel equipment that assists surgeons in carrying out surgical procedures smoothly and efficiently.



The rising demand for mini C-arms devices can be attributed to features, such as its miniaturized size, easy adaptability in the operation theatre, and lower price than other types of C-arms. For instance, In September 2019, OrthoScan Inc. launched TAU 2020 Mini C-arm which introduces the largest screen on the mini C-arm. Minimally invasive tests or surgeries incur low costs and save between $280 million and $340 million in the USA alone by opting for it. With this, the doses can be saved by minimizing shots to enhance work efficiency. Thus, the rising demand for mini C-arms combined with its easy-to-use features is expected to drive market growth.



The high cost of surgical imaging arms is anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period.Recently, the prices of surgical arms are increasing owing to constant research and development to introduce new features in the devices.



The price of C-arm imaging devices ranges from $25,000 to greater than $70,000.The advanced C-arms such as Siemens Cios Fusion of Siemens Healthcare and OEC 9900 of GE Healthcare range between $1,50,000 and $2,00,000.



The average refurbished mini C-arm price ranges between $19,000 and $50,000. Health care settings face challenges with the high costs of these devices that are predicted to hinder the market growth.



Integration of technology for real-time visualization during surgeries is gaining significant popularity in the surgical imaging arms market.With the increasing number of patients requiring surgeries, the scope and complexity of surgical interventions such as image-guided minimally invasive surgery continue to surge.



In January 2020, Philips announced major innovations in its Zenition mobile C-arm platform.With the new user interface, the clinician will be able to operate C-arm inside the sterile field, reducing the communication burden with the operator and making it more intuitive to control the system.



Moreover, the platform is extended to integrate intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) for peripheral vascular procedures for improving workflow and streamlining the operating room.



In 2019, FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan-based multinational photography, medical equipment, and biotechnology company that leverages its imaging and information technology for innovation in healthcare, graphic arts, optical devices, highly functional materials, and other high-tech areas, planned to acquire Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging-related business for approximately $1.63 billion (JPY 179 Billion). Fujifilm will further expand its Medical Systems business by applying its proprietary image processing and AI technologies to Hitachi’s extensive product portfolio. Hitachi, Ltd., is a Japan-based multinational conglomerate company that provides solutions using a diagnostics imaging system, IT, and electronic health record.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the surgical imaging arms market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





