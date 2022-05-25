English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ, PRESS RELEASE, 25.5.2022 AT 12:05 (EEST)



S&P Global Ratings assigns BB+ issuer credit rating to Huhtamäki Oyj

S&P Global Ratings has today assigned a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+ to Huhtamäki Oyj, with a stable outlook. It is the first debt rating for Huhtamaki. The full report can be found on Huhtamaki’s website at https://www.huhtamaki.com/en/investors/financial-information/debt-investors/ .

S&P Global Ratings states: “Huhtamaki's business risk profile factors its leading position as a foodservice packaging company in specialty markets, long-standing relationships with blue-chip companies, and its broad geographic diversification. Despite a spike in S&P Global Ratings-adjusted debt to EBITDA to 3.5x to facilitate the acquisition [of Elif], we expect management will maintain its prudent financial policy of net debt to EBITDA of 2.0x-3.0x, while continuing to focus on growing the business both organically and through acquisitions.”

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893



HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications





