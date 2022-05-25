Outlook on the Dental CAD/CAM Global Market to 2028 - Advanced CAD/CAM Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental CAD/CAM Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, Components, Application and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,829.77 million in 2021 to US$ 3,447.12 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market. The rising adoption of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry accelerates the overall market revenue during the forecast period. However, the high cost of dental CAD/CAM in emerging nations limits market potential. The lack of skilled professionals in dentistry hinders the overall market size and growth during the forecast period.



Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) are innovative digital systems capable of scanning prepared teeth intended for receiving crowns, bridges, inlays, and other restorations. With the advent of technologies and potential applications, dentistry is one application area that has gained the highest market share in the last few years. For example, CAD/CAM systems such as the E4D system offer a better, faster, and more convenient method for fabricating restorations. Additionally, several major dental schools in the US adopted CAD/CAM technology intended for both education and clinical patient care. Further, the utility of CAD/CAM technology improves the experience of both the professional and patient by reducing patient visits, increasing efficiency, contributing to a positive practice environment, and clinical productivity. Such factors ultimately contribute to the overall market growth and revenue during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Dental CAD/CAM Market



The Frontiers S.A. report states that as of July 2020, there were more than ~15.78 million COVID-19 cases and 640,016 associated deaths globally. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global healthcare systems have been severely challenged with an explosive surge of positive cases, resulting in a significant increase in the demand for medical care. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak had a drastic impact on the practice of dentistry. The dental practice or treatment generates many aerosols and droplets mixed with the patient's saliva or blood, posing a high risk to dental professionals as SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in the saliva of infected individuals. Therefore, most dentists worldwide discontinued the provision of elective dental treatment under guidelines declared by authorized bodies, such as the National Health Services (NHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The Public Library of Science (PLOS) report states that Brazil became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic with second-highest cases and deaths worldwide. Though high-tech dentistry products are available in the private sector in Brazil, low-income citizens depended on a public healthcare system experienced many challenges during the pandemic. Dentistry professionals are facing new routines, more expensive and less comfortable PPE, fewer appointments, and less revenue in Brazil. Moreover, dental professionals faced constraints, such as lack of reimbursement, state regulations, and limitations on in-person visits.



The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many governments to take drastic and decisive actions. For example, the recommendations for the dental profession should include competencies during pandemics from the initial stage. Such exposure enables dentists and their dental auxiliaries to quickly augment the existing medical professionals' response during medical emergencies. Dentists can also be a part of an effective surveillance network involved in intimating the public health authorities about unusual oral symptoms or clinical presentations. This can help dentists facilitate early detection of a disease outbreak or bioterrorism attack, ultimately preventing mass casualties. Furthermore, it is expected that dental practice should be considerably changed in the post-pandemic era. For example, dental authorities and dental schools seek urgent appointing of task forces to develop protocols and appropriate courses for dental practitioners.



