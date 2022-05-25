New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Medicine Market : Segmented by Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280457/?utm_source=GNW

Sports medicine is concerned with the treatment, physical fitness, and prevention of injuries resulting from exercise and sports. Sports medicine focuses on providing athletics and other sports personnel with medical treatments connected to sports. Sports medicine healthcare experts have received specialized training in order to treat athletes and restore function to injured athletes so that they can return to the field as soon as feasible.



Market Highlights

Global Sports medicine market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.7% in 2030.

The increased rates of sports injuries, as well as the expanding engagement of people in sports and fitness-related activities, are driving up demand for sports medicine. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the market for sports medicine is likely to be driven by a move from proactive to preventative care for sports injuries.



Global Sports medicine market: Segments

Body Reconstruction & Repair segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Sports medicine market is segmented by type into Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery, Body Monitoring & Evaluation, and Accessories. The free-from certifications segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Surgical equipment, soft tissue repair equipment, and bone reconstruction devices are all part of the body reconstruction and repair section. The increased use of fracture and ligament repair devices, as well as the increasing utilization of arthroscopy equipment in minimally invasive procedures, was credited for the huge market share. The accessories section, on the other hand, is expected to develop at the quickest rate over the projection period.



Knees segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Sports medicine market is divided by application into Knees, Shoulders, Ankle & Foot, Back & Spine, Elbow & Wrist, Hips, and Others. Over the forecast period, the Knees segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace while the frequency of knee injuries has been steadily increasing. Knee injuries are one of the most prevalent types of injuries sustained when participating in sports or other physical activity. This is due to the fact that excessive running and jumping cause knee joint wear and strain. Dry needling, soft tissue massage, osteopathic manipulation, platelet-rich plasma therapy, and arthroscopic operations for knee repair are among the sophisticated treatments available. Some of the primary factors driving the segment growth are the availability of a wide range of therapies and the rising frequency of knee injuries.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in sports-related injuries and government initiative

Sports medicine has outperformed all other healthcare professions in terms of growth, as practitioners in this sector can treat a wide range of people, not only athletes. The growth in incidence of sports-related injuries, as well as increased public awareness about physical fitness, has resulted in an increase in demand for sports medicine throughout the years. Additionally, government-sponsored sports medicine initiatives boost athlete involvement around the world. Also, an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries aids market expansion.



Demand for injury treatment and rehabilitation

People who participate in sports have a high rate of ligament tears and fractures. In addition, sports injuries to the lower extremities account for a significant share of all injuries in the world. The demand for injury treatment and rehabilitation is predicted to rise around the world as children and adults participate in more activities, resulting in an increase in the incidence of sports injuries. This is viewed as a favorable signal of the sports medicine market’s expansion.



Restraint

Dominance of local competitors and difficulties in replacing technologies

The market’s expansion is projected to be hampered by the dominance of local competitors who manufacture support and recovery items. In addition, serious difficulties with total or partial hip replacement technologies are projected to stymie market expansion. The market’s growth is also projected to be limited by a lack of payment for academic sports injuries.



Global Sports medicine market: Key Players

Breg, Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Arthrex, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Other Prominent Players



Global Sports medicine market: Regions

Global Sports medicine market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Sports medicine market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. Some of the primary factors driving the market for sports medicine include the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high spending, and the availability of technologically sophisticated medical devices to treat various orthopedic problems.



Global Sports medicine market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Sports medicine market report also contains analysis on:



Sports medicine Segments:

By Type

Body Reconstruction & Repair

Body Support & Recovery

Body Monitoring & Evaluation

Accessories

By Application

Knees

Shoulders

Ankle & Foot

Back & Spine

Elbow & Wrist

Hips

Others

Sports medicine Dynamics

Sports medicine Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Sports medicine Market Report Scope and Segmentation



