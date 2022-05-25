Global E-scrap Recycling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-scrap Recycling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Processed Material Type and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the e-scrap recycling market is expected to reach US$ 8,199.04 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2028.



The widespread use of electronic products and appliances in the consumer electronics sector necessitates the efficient disposal of these gadgets. Rigorous rules governing safe disposal and e-scrap recycling management are driving the e-scrap recycling market. According to the United Nations, the global e-waste volumes increased by 21% during 2004-2019. In 2019, the world dumped 53.6 million metric ton of e-waste, out of which only 17.4% was recycled. This is propelling the growth of e-scrap recycling market.



E-waste contains precious metals such as silver, gold, palladium, platinum, indium, and gallium. These unique elements are regularly used in the manufacturing of consumer gadgets, and IT and communication systems. The prices of these metals are high, owing to their scarcity. This boosts the demand for metal-based devices that can be reused, reconditioned, or recycled.



The disposal of e-waste in the surroundings harms the environment. For instance, lead is a neurotoxin found in approximately 4-8 pounds of old television sets and cathode ray tube (CRT) monitors. If not disposed of or recycled properly, it may leak into the earth's surface, making the soil in that terrain infertile. Moreover, a huge volume of e-waste is transported to developing countries from developed countries every year. According to the EPA, in 2019, 3.75-10.72 million MT of e-waste was shipped to China. Transportation of e-waste negatively impacts the environment and individuals involved in the transport due to the disposal of hazardous chemicals, such as lead. This arises the need for the growth of e-scrap recycling market growth.



According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), APAC contributed 46.46% to the global e-waste generated in 2019, amounting to 24.9 million metric ton of e-waste by volume. Apart from producing such a massive volume of e-waste, developing countries like China also import e-waste from developed countries like the US. However, rapid government initiatives to reduce the impact of e-waste on the environment are propelling the growth of the e-scrap recycling market across the region. For instance, the Singapore government installed 300 plus e-waste recycling bins across the country in various locations such as town centers, shopping malls, and supermarkets from July 2021. The regulatory body aims to collect the waste on a quarterly basis while also offering home pick-up services for large household appliances. Such initiatives are expected to increase the demand for e-waste recycling, thereby providing lucrative opportunities to the e-scrape recycling market players across the region.



The e-scrap recycling market is segmented on the basis of product type, processed material, and geography. Based on product type, the e-scrap recycling market is segmented into IT & telecom equipment, small household appliances, large white goods, consumer electronics, and others. The e-scrap recycling market, by processed material, is segmented into metal, glass, plastic, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. E-Scrap Recycling Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. E-Scrap Recycling Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. E-Scrap Recycling Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Reduction in Product Lifecycle

5.1.2 Scarcity of Precious Metals

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complexity and Toxicity Associated with Process

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Pressing Need of E-Waste Recycling in APAC Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in E-Scrap Recycling Services

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Two Way Radio Equipment- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 E-Scrap Recycling Market, By Product Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 IT & Telecom Equipment

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 IT & Telecom Equipment: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Small Household Appliances

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Small Household Appliances: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Large White Goods

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Large White Goods: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Consumer Electronics

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Consumer Electronics: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis - By Processed Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 E-Scrap Recycling Market, By Product Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Metal

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Metal: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Glass

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Glass: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Plastic

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Plastic: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: E-Scrap Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. E-Scrap Recycling Market - Geographic Analysis



10. E-Scrap Recycling Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 The Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Ecoreco ltd

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Electronic Recyclers International, Inc

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Sims Metal Management Ltd

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Stena Metal Ab

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Tetronics

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Umicore

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Quantum Lifecycle Partners

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

