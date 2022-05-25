New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Microbials Market: Segmented By Crop Type ; By Type and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280442/?utm_source=GNW

Agricultural microbial means the microorganisms used in farming to improve crop productivity and yield quality. Agriculture’s microbial inoculants have target-specific roles, making them ideal for use in a variety of crops. Agricultural microorganisms are naturally occurring organisms like moulds and bacteria that provide plants with nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen. These microorganisms also help to boost soil structure, nutrient processing, ecological balance, and plant productivity and sustainability.



Global Agricultural Microbials Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 14.94% in 2030.

One of the driving forces for the agricultural and microbial market is the growing need to nourish an ever-increasing world population combined with increasing demand for sustainable farming practices and public concern for environmental safety. Another driver for the use of microbial products is the public’s problem over environmental safety. The forces which drive microbial demand involve the need to increase crop yields per acre while promoting increasingly sustainable practices, finding biological alternatives to boost environmental production with a reduction in environmental pressure, or supplementing integrated practices.



Fruits & Vegetable segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Agricultural Microbials Market is segmented by Crop Type into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables. The segment of fruits and vegetables will represent USD XXXX billion by 2030 as the largest market part. The fast-moving focus on fruit and vegetable consumption within the demography is pushing the demand towards optimal nutrition. Production volumes of fruit and vegetables around the world have also increased. In the developed and developing countries, increased per capita incomes also propel the demand for food generated naturally.



Bacteria segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Agricultural Microbials is divided by type into Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa. Bacteria will have the largest market share in the segment, with USD XXXX billion expected by 2030. There are approximately 1.408.525 successfully registered bacteria strains and they are the biggest group of microorganism strains registered and used by different industries. In contrast to all other microorganisms, bacterial strains have been characterized and utilized for cultivation most effectively and make XX.X% percent of all globally registered microorganism strains. In agriculture, the use of biofertilizers and biopesticides in agriculture has increased because they produce higher and healthier yields sustainably.



Need to satisfy the demand of growing demography

Key component of IPM practices

Microorganisms are becoming increasingly important as a crucial constituent of integrated pest management practices (IPM), which, due to the proliferation of IPM among farmers, in turn, has a positive effect on the growth of the agricultural microbial sector. Consumer demand for organic food and the growing use of organic farming also propel the market growth of agricultural microbials.



High cost and counterfeit products

The high cost of use and delayed consequences of microbial inoculants in comparison to traditional chemical agrochemicals are the key factors hindering the market growth and acceptance of agricultural microbials. The presence of many counterfeit goods on the market and the introduction of government regulations are presenting manufacturers with several challenges in their development.



Global Agricultural Microbials market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Agricultural Microbials in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. The area is undergoing high growth in organic agriculture, agricultural conversions from traditional to organic, and research is developing new biological solutions. The increased growth of valuable crops and increased farmers’ understanding of the environmental advantages of microbial solutions would provide greater scope for the global expansion of agricultural microbials.



