The Worldwide Social Trading Platform Industry is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2028

The social trading platform market is projected to reach US$ 3,774.17 million by 2028 from US$ 2,229.56 million in 2021. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Social trading is a type of investment that allows users to watch how their peers and trading professionals act to duplicate or copy their trading techniques. It takes very little financial market understanding and saves money as compared to hiring traditional wealth managers.

It follows social media norms, which are primarily communication, information sharing, mutual assistance, and collaboration. Traders can either mimic other people's deals or deploy their funds proportionately in the same portfolio. Social trading is a method of assessing financial data that involves observing other traders and comparing and imitating their approaches and plans. As a result, the beginners' trading game improves while the chance of losing money decreases.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Social Trading Platform Market

The demand for social trading was prevalent before the COVID-19 pandemic due to the growing Internet penetration in North America. As per Digital 2019 Reports published by Data Reportal in January 2019, Internet users in the US grew by almost 9% every year, reaching more than 310 million users in January 2019. Thus, the rising need for internet supported the social trading platform market growth in North America before the COVID-19 pandemic.



In 2020, the increase in the unemployment rates hindered the rise of the social trading platform market. According to Pew Research Center, the economic downturn across the region resulted in an increase in unemployed North Americans by more than 14 million in 2020 (from 6.2 million in February 2020 to 20.5 million in May 2020). As a result, the US unemployment rate shot up from 3.8% in February 2020. The rise in unemployed workers due to the pandemic negatively impacted the trading industry. Therefore, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the social trading platform market in North America has been negative.



The online trading industry is expanding significantly with the evolution of advanced technologies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online trading pattern strengthened in 2020. According to the article published by Chatbots Life, it has also been observed that over 2.14 billion people worldwide bought goods and services online in 2021, which resulted in the significant evolvement of the online trading industry globally. Due to this, a challenge for traders to keep up with the pace of change to stay current and process every task is also increasing. Thus, integrating AI-based chatbots is essential for trading organizations to enhance the customer experience and productivity, contributing to the social trading platform market growth.



Based on the platform, the social trading platform market is segmented into PC and mobile. The trading apps in mobile have made life easier for the traders as well as stock brokers. Mobile trading has become a growing rage amongst young traders as it has made the entire trading experience much efficient. Thus, growth in mobile segment is expected to drive the social trading platform market over the forecast period.



Based on end users, the market is segmented into individual traders and professional traders. Retail investors typically invest in stocks and bonds but mostly in stocks since bonds are difficult to trade on most trading platforms Retail individual does trading through mobile based applications owing higher reliability and easy to operate. Thus, associated advantages and growing trend among young population is fueling the individual traders to invest in exchange market which is further anticipated to drive the social trading platform market growth.



Based on asset class, the market is segmented into equity, commodity, derivatives, crypto, and others. Increase in demand for crypto currency among banks, and financial institutions and untapped potential from emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth prospects for adopting crypto. Growing demand for application based platform is the most convenient medium for trading the crypto which is further fueling the social trading platform market over the forecast period.



The social trading platform market, based on geography, is segmented primarily into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share in the global augmented social trading platform market



