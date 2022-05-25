Global Antibacterial Glass Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $358.5 Million by the Year 2027 - Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market Growth

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Glass - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach US$358.5 Million by the Year 2027

The global market for Antibacterial Glass estimated at US$205 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$358.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$325.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Active Ingredients segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Antibacterial Glass market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Antibacterial Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.73% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.3 Million by the year 2027.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

COVID-19 Impact on Anti-bacterial Glass Market

COVID-19 and the Use of Anti-microbial Glass

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Omnipresent Issue

Interior and Exterior Application of Antibacterial Glass

Antibacterial Glass: Transforming & Taking Hygiene to Next Level

Antibacterial Glass Properties

Antibacterial Glass: Primary End-Use Domains

Global Market Overview

Rising Attention on Hygiene Brings Antibacterial Glass Market to a Promising Juncture

Antibacterial Glass: Confluence of Factors Influencing Market Dynamics

Interplay of Trends with Positive Implications for Antibacterial Glass Market

Hospitals Account for the Largest End-use Market for Anti-bacterial Glass

Silver Ions Lead the Anti-Bacterial Glass Market in terms of Active Ingredients

Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo Charge Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERSSelect Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

AGC Glass Europe

Corning Inc.

Essex Safety Glass Ltd.

Glas Trosch Holding AG

Innovative Glass Corporation

Ishizuka Glass Company Limited

Joh. Sprinz GmbH and Co. KG

Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint Gobain S.A.

SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption of Antibacterial Glass

COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB: Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Glass

Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Antibacterial Glass Market

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Antibacterial Glass Market

Expanding Applications Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market

Health Risks of BPA Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Packaging

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings

Applications of Antimicrobial Nanocoatings

Growing Aging Population - A Key Demand Driver for Antibacterial Glass

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Antibacterial Glass

Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market Growth

Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass in the Food Industry

Increasing Demand for Antibacterial Glass in Military Applications

Recovery the Construction Sector to Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market

Corning's Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass Makes a Breakthrough

Journey from Damage-Resistant to Bacteria-Resistant: Evolution of Corning Gorilla Glass

Technological Advancements

AGC Glass Europe

Surface Coating Technology for Glass

Self-Cleaning and Virus killing Smartphone Glass

Curcumin - An Effective Antibacterial Glass for Food Applications

BonAlive Develops BonAlive Bioactive Glass for Septic Bone Surgery

Korean Research Team Develops Low Cost Antibacterial Glass Panels with Iron Nanoparticles

ATM Touch Screens to Turn Hygienic with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass

Antibacterial Smart Glass Offers Bacteria-Resistant and Privacy Benefits in Hospitals

NovaMin Bioactive Glass Offers Antibacterial Properties

Anti-bacterial Bioactive Glass in Healthcare Sector

Antibacterial Bioactive Glass for Bone Reconstruction

Dual Antibacterial & UV Blocking Glass Solution to Mitigate Infection Risk

Antibacterial Touchscreen Coatings to Prevent Transmission of Pathogens

Emerging Techniques Gaining Ground in Antimicrobial Coating Space

Antibacterial Bioactive Glass Witnesses Increased Popularity

Inhibiting Bacterial Growth with Bioactive Glass

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqxioo

Attachment