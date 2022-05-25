Global Antibacterial Glass Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $358.5 Million by the Year 2027 - Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market Growth

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Glass - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach US$358.5 Million by the Year 2027
The global market for Antibacterial Glass estimated at US$205 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$358.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$325.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Active Ingredients segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Antibacterial Glass market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Antibacterial Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.73% share in the global market.
China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.3 Million by the year 2027.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 and Beyond
- COVID-19 Impact on Anti-bacterial Glass Market
- COVID-19 and the Use of Anti-microbial Glass
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Omnipresent Issue
- Interior and Exterior Application of Antibacterial Glass
- Antibacterial Glass: Transforming & Taking Hygiene to Next Level
- Antibacterial Glass Properties
- Antibacterial Glass: Primary End-Use Domains
- Global Market Overview
- Rising Attention on Hygiene Brings Antibacterial Glass Market to a Promising Juncture
- Antibacterial Glass: Confluence of Factors Influencing Market Dynamics
- Interplay of Trends with Positive Implications for Antibacterial Glass Market
- Hospitals Account for the Largest End-use Market for Anti-bacterial Glass
- Silver Ions Lead the Anti-Bacterial Glass Market in terms of Active Ingredients
- Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo Charge Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERSSelect Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- AGC Glass Europe
- Corning Inc.
- Essex Safety Glass Ltd.
- Glas Trosch Holding AG
- Innovative Glass Corporation
- Ishizuka Glass Company Limited
- Joh. Sprinz GmbH and Co. KG
- Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
- Saint Gobain S.A.
- SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption of Antibacterial Glass
- COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB: Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Glass
- Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Antibacterial Glass Market
- Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Antibacterial Glass Market
- Expanding Applications Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market
- Health Risks of BPA Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Packaging
- Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings
- Applications of Antimicrobial Nanocoatings
- Growing Aging Population - A Key Demand Driver for Antibacterial Glass
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth
- Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Antibacterial Glass
- Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market Growth
- Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass in the Food Industry
- Increasing Demand for Antibacterial Glass in Military Applications
- Recovery the Construction Sector to Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market
- Corning's Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass Makes a Breakthrough
- Journey from Damage-Resistant to Bacteria-Resistant: Evolution of Corning Gorilla Glass
- Technological Advancements
- AGC Glass Europe
- Surface Coating Technology for Glass
- Self-Cleaning and Virus killing Smartphone Glass
- Curcumin - An Effective Antibacterial Glass for Food Applications
- BonAlive Develops BonAlive Bioactive Glass for Septic Bone Surgery
- Korean Research Team Develops Low Cost Antibacterial Glass Panels with Iron Nanoparticles
- ATM Touch Screens to Turn Hygienic with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass
- Antibacterial Smart Glass Offers Bacteria-Resistant and Privacy Benefits in Hospitals
- NovaMin Bioactive Glass Offers Antibacterial Properties
- Anti-bacterial Bioactive Glass in Healthcare Sector
- Antibacterial Bioactive Glass for Bone Reconstruction
- Dual Antibacterial & UV Blocking Glass Solution to Mitigate Infection Risk
- Antibacterial Touchscreen Coatings to Prevent Transmission of Pathogens
- Emerging Techniques Gaining Ground in Antimicrobial Coating Space
- Antibacterial Bioactive Glass Witnesses Increased Popularity
- Inhibiting Bacterial Growth with Bioactive Glass
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
