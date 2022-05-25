English Finnish

10:45 London, 12:45 Helsinki, 25 May 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP REPORTS A FATALITY AT ITS TAVAS MINE

It is with deepest regret that we confirm an unexpected fatal accident at Tavas underground mine in Turkey during second shift on 24 May 2022.

Due to collapsed upper level of ore body, one experienced underground team worker passed away. The investigations of the causes of the accident are continuing in situ and more information will be available once the investigations are complete.

Afarak Group extends its deepest sympathy with the Family of the worker.

Helsinki, May 25, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC



Board of Directors

