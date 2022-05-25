Sydney, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/South-Korea-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





This follows complaints from the country’s two largest MNOs, SK Telecom and KT Corp, that the planned auction would unfairly benefit rival LG U+ because the additional spectrum (in the 3.4-3.42GHz range) was too close to that operator’s current 5G frequency holding. The objectors argued (successfully) that the frequency allocation would be cheaper for LG U+ to implement alongside its existing allotment, and thus give LG U+ more legroom to up its bid for the spectrum.



Pressure for more 5G-suitable spectrum is, nonetheless, going to continue to increase since the MNOs and MVNOs have been spectacularly successful in getting their customers to upgrade to 5G-capable handsets. Early adopters have followed along enthusiastically, using twice as much data on 5G networks in the first few months of 2022 compared to 4G, even though 4G connections are more than double that of 5G.



Commercial realities may soon set in for all of the operators, reinstating demands for the regulator to respond with additional spectrum options while providing a more level playing field.



Key Developments





5G adoption reaches more than 30%.

Customers on 5G use twice as much data as those on 4G in total despite having less than half the number of subscribers.

South Korean government cancels a planned auction of additional 5G spectrum in the 3.4-3.42GHz range following complaints of unfair process.



Key companies mentioned in this report:





KT Corp, SK Telecom, LG U+, SK Broadband.







