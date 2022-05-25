The Asia-Pacific region holds the second largest market share in the global aerospace coatings market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Coatings Market by Resin Type, Technology, User Type, End Use Industry, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277679/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Aerospace Coatings Market size valued to USD 2.15 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to project an elevation of USD 3.42 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022-2030.

The global aerospace coatings market held a volumetric sale of 684.6 kilotons in 2021 that is expected to level-up up-to 1137.8 kilotons by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022-2030.

Aerospace coatings offer high protection shield against extreme temperature ranges, intense ultraviolet exposure, erosion from air drag, corrosion due to humidity and helps in deflecting the impact of high velocity dust particles. Reducing weight of the aircrafts, it helps resist cracking due to fluctuating air pressures as well as contact with aggressive fluids.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The global aerospace coatings market is on a bloom, owing to the ever-increasing travel and global trades. The upsurge in cargo traffic, growing preferences towards air travel, fostering international trade and rise in the disposable incomes are altogether attributable for propelling the market growth. Besides, factors such as increasing investments in the military aviation and defense sectors, specifically in the emerging economies, shall positively influence the global market.

However, factors like stringent regulatory standards regarding use of some chemicals, time-consuming verification processes, as well as expensive raw materials are expected to hamper the growth the global aerospace coatings market.

Moreover, factors such as growing demand for next-gen aircrafts to replace existing ones, increasing preferences towards light weight coatings as well as ongoing R&D activities to reduce carbon foot prints, are paving the way for lucrative opportunities in the aerospace coatings market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The aerospace coatings market share analysis is based on resin type, technology, user type, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on type of resin, the market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, and others. The others segment further sub segmented into silicone, polyester, and acrylic. Based on technology, the market covers solvent-based coatings, water-based coatings, and powder coating. Based on user type, the market is classified into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO). Based on end use industry, the aerospace coatings market is divided into commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation. Based on application, the market is sub segmented into exterior and interior. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



North America region dominated the global aerospace coatings market in past, and it is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the factors such as thriving aerospace industry, high R&D investments, and technological advancements.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the second largest market share in the global aerospace coatings market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is attributable to major investments by the developing countries to develop new air routes, upgradation of existing airports, developing long-haul airline routes as well as increased air defense budget of developing countries majorly India and China.



Competitive Landscape



The report includes a comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players ruling the global aerospace coatings market such as IHI Ionbond AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel N.V, Zircotec Ltd, LORD Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Henkel Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Mapaero, Zircotec Ltd., BryCoat Inc., AHC Oberflächentechnik, BASF SE, NV Specialty Coatings, and others.

The cutting-edge product launches, facility expansions and collaborations among the market players, is taking the global aerospace coatings market to new-heights. For instance, in October 2019, the global leader in motion and control technologies, Parker Hannifin Corporation took-over the LORD Corporation, a leading manufacturer of advanced adhesives and coatings, as well as vibration and motion control technologies, paying a hefty USD 3.675 billion. With this acquisition, Parker aims at creating a strong organization opting to deliver robust material science capabilities, advanced electrification, and high-tech aerospace product



