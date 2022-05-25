Made from at Least 50 Percent Recycled Material

Cincinnati, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new film type AIRplus® Void Recycle produced by the protective packaging specialist, Storopack is ideal for companies who take sustainability seriously. This polyethylene (PE) air pillow film consists at least 50 percent post-consumer recycled material. It offers the outstanding material properties of PE, which is both durable and robust, and also helps conserve resources.

Many Sustainable Options

“Recycling is a continuous process when it comes to using materials efficiently and sustainably. Indeed, it is often possible to use leftover materials to make new protective packaging without compromising on vital properties,” explains Hermann Reichenecker, Chairman of the Management Board of Storopack. The company is using recycled raw materials in a variety of packaging materials: the product portfolio also includes PAPERplus® recycled paper, which is made completely from recycled material, and the PELASPAN® PAC packaging chips, which comprise 100 percent recycled EPS. “We work continuously to develop further products with recycled materials,” adds Hermann Reichenecker.

