Photronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Updates Long-Term Target Model

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended May 1, 2022.



“Second quarter was another excellent quarter, as strong end-market demand and higher pricing across both mainstream and high-end IC products propelled us to our fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “As revenue grew, our operating leverage and disciplined cost management expanded gross and operating margins to 36% and 25%, respectively. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen and support our growth strategy of investing to align our operations and technology to serve the strongest sectors of the market. We expect favorable demand trends to continue for advanced mobile displays, high-end logic devices and mainstream IC applications as our customers release new designs and build out new capacity.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue was $204.5 million, up 8% sequentially and 28% year-over-year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $29.8 million ($0.49 per diluted share), up 29% over first quarter 2022 net income of $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share) and nearly triple the second quarter 2021 net income of $10.5 million ($0.17 per diluted share)

Integrated circuit (IC) revenue in the second quarter was $145.8 million, up 12% sequentially and 30% compared with the second quarter of last year

Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $58.7 million, down 2% from last quarter and up 23% over the same period last year

Lee continued, “As I begin my tenure as CEO, Photronics is in a very strong place with a strong global team, leading technology, quality products, and growing market share. We expect to continue to grow sequentially throughout 2022. In fact, market dynamics and Photronics execution have again driven profitability levels that propelled the Company well beyond the projections in the target model we provided just last quarter.” Lee concluded, “Significant indicators from the market and other market participants are that these conditions will continue well into the future. We have therefore included an updated target model in the supplemental information issued in connection with our conference call later today.”

Third Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, Photronics expects revenue to be between $205 million and $215 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.45 and $0.55 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the current pandemic and future recurrences and other developments with respect thereto, governmental responses to the pandemic and related matters, changes in end markets resulting therefrom, changes in investment, tax, trade, exchange and other laws and regulations, compliance with local, State and Federal laws, rules and regulations including, but not limited to, import and export controls, tariffs and penalties, fines and violations related thereto, as well as economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, monetary and fiscal policy, and technological factors and decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements or, except as required to be disclosed in filings or furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 1, January 30, May 2, May 1, May 2, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 204,509 $ 189,827 $ 159,763 $ 394,336 $ 311,830 Cost of goods sold 131,582 129,964 120,514 261,546 242,052 Gross Profit 72,927 59,863 39,249 132,790 69,778 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,613 15,727 14,067 32,340 28,120 Research and development 4,206 5,939 4,375 10,145 9,085 Total Operating Expenses 20,819 21,666 18,442 42,485 37,205 Operating Income 52,108 38,197 20,807 90,305 32,573 Non-operating income (expense), net 8,021 4,707 (772 ) 12,728 (92 ) Income Before Income Tax Provision 60,129 42,904 20,035 103,033 32,481 Income tax provision 14,689 11,178 3,714 25,867 6,651 Net Income 45,440 31,726 16,321 77,166 25,830 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,597 8,662 5,795 24,259 7,268 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 29,843 $ 23,064 $ 10,526 $ 52,907 $ 18,562 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.38 $ 0.17 $ 0.88 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.38 $ 0.17 $ 0.87 $ 0.30 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 60,606 60,158 62,054 60,382 62,265 Diluted 61,145 60,936 62,568 61,041 62,786





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) May 1, October 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,282 $ 276,670 Accounts receivable 190,259 174,447 Inventories 58,437 55,249 Other current assets 52,864 44,250 Total current assets 630,842 550,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 659,881 696,553 Other assets 41,661 47,033 Total assets $ 1,332,384 $ 1,294,202 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 12,410 $ 22,248 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 172,205 153,900 Total current liabilities 184,615 176,148 Long-term debt 70,138 89,446 Other liabilities 25,048 28,046 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 836,752 823,692 Noncontrolling interests 215,831 176,870 Total equity 1,052,583 1,000,562 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,332,384 $ 1,294,202



