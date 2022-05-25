Photronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Updates Long-Term Target Model

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended May 1, 2022.
“Second quarter was another excellent quarter, as strong end-market demand and higher pricing across both mainstream and high-end IC products propelled us to our fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “As revenue grew, our operating leverage and disciplined cost management expanded gross and operating margins to 36% and 25%, respectively. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen and support our growth strategy of investing to align our operations and technology to serve the strongest sectors of the market. We expect favorable demand trends to continue for advanced mobile displays, high-end logic devices and mainstream IC applications as our customers release new designs and build out new capacity.”
Second Quarter 2022 Results
- Revenue was $204.5 million, up 8% sequentially and 28% year-over-year
- Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $29.8 million ($0.49 per diluted share), up 29% over first quarter 2022 net income of $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share) and nearly triple the second quarter 2021 net income of $10.5 million ($0.17 per diluted share)
- Integrated circuit (IC) revenue in the second quarter was $145.8 million, up 12% sequentially and 30% compared with the second quarter of last year
- Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $58.7 million, down 2% from last quarter and up 23% over the same period last year
Lee continued, “As I begin my tenure as CEO, Photronics is in a very strong place with a strong global team, leading technology, quality products, and growing market share. We expect to continue to grow sequentially throughout 2022. In fact, market dynamics and Photronics execution have again driven profitability levels that propelled the Company well beyond the projections in the target model we provided just last quarter.” Lee concluded, “Significant indicators from the market and other market participants are that these conditions will continue well into the future. We have therefore included an updated target model in the supplemental information issued in connection with our conference call later today.”
Third Quarter 2022 Guidance
For the third quarter of 2022, Photronics expects revenue to be between $205 million and $215 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.45 and $0.55 per diluted share.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 1,
|January 30,
|May 2,
|May 1,
|May 2,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|204,509
|$
|189,827
|$
|159,763
|$
|394,336
|$
|311,830
|Cost of goods sold
|131,582
|129,964
|120,514
|261,546
|242,052
|Gross Profit
|72,927
|59,863
|39,249
|132,790
|69,778
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|16,613
|15,727
|14,067
|32,340
|28,120
|Research and development
|4,206
|5,939
|4,375
|10,145
|9,085
|Total Operating Expenses
|20,819
|21,666
|18,442
|42,485
|37,205
|Operating Income
|52,108
|38,197
|20,807
|90,305
|32,573
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|8,021
|4,707
|(772
|)
|12,728
|(92
|)
|Income Before Income Tax Provision
|60,129
|42,904
|20,035
|103,033
|32,481
|Income tax provision
|14,689
|11,178
|3,714
|25,867
|6,651
|Net Income
|45,440
|31,726
|16,321
|77,166
|25,830
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|15,597
|8,662
|5,795
|24,259
|7,268
|Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
|$
|29,843
|$
|23,064
|$
|10,526
|$
|52,907
|$
|18,562
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.30
|Diluted
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.30
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|60,606
|60,158
|62,054
|60,382
|62,265
|Diluted
|61,145
|60,936
|62,568
|61,041
|62,786
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|May 1,
|October 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|329,282
|$
|276,670
|Accounts receivable
|190,259
|174,447
|Inventories
|58,437
|55,249
|Other current assets
|52,864
|44,250
|Total current assets
|630,842
|550,616
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|659,881
|696,553
|Other assets
|41,661
|47,033
|Total assets
|$
|1,332,384
|$
|1,294,202
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|12,410
|$
|22,248
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|172,205
|153,900
|Total current liabilities
|184,615
|176,148
|Long-term debt
|70,138
|89,446
|Other liabilities
|25,048
|28,046
|Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
|836,752
|823,692
|Noncontrolling interests
|215,831
|176,870
|Total equity
|1,052,583
|1,000,562
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,332,384
|$
|1,294,202
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|May 1,
|May 2,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|77,166
|$
|25,830
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,405
|47,121
|Share-based compensation
|3,041
|2,723
|Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
|(18,323
|)
|(17,455
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|103,289
|58,219
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(34,809
|)
|(73,516
|)
|Government incentives
|1,394
|5,775
|Other
|(199
|)
|(157
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(33,614
|)
|(67,898
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments of debt
|(27,571
|)
|(8,636
|)
|Purchases of treasury stock
|(2,522
|)
|(23,250
|)
|Contribution from noncontrolling interest
|24,995
|-
|Proceeds from share-based arrangements
|4,384
|1,180
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|-
|12,439
|Net settlements of restricted stock awards
|(1,452
|)
|(371
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,166
|)
|(18,638
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(14,917
|)
|5,686
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|52,592
|(22,631
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|279,680
|281,602
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|332,272
|$
|258,971