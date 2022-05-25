Global semiconductor memory market size to amass USD 360940 Mn valuation by 2028

Pune, India, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global semiconductor memory market was worth USD 139690 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at 14.5% CAGR over 2022-2028, to amass a valuation of USD 360940 million by the year 2028.





The study goes on to provide details regarding the various industrial segments which are divided into three categories: type terrain, application scope, and geographical landscape, along with data on each segment's growth rate and industry share throughout the forecast period.

It then digs deeper into the competitive dashboard, specifying the details about industry suppliers' strategies for increasing their competitiveness in the business horizon.

The industry is majorly driven by increasing usage of semiconductor components as well as integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and IT & telecom.

For the unversed, semiconductor memory is an electronic device used as a computer memory that uses Integrated Circuit (IC) technology to maintain digital information. Furthermore, these memories are categorized according to the sort of data storage and access they provide, such as volatile Random Access Memory (RAM) and non-volatile Read Only Memory (ROM).

Numerous organizations have begun to use semiconductor memory chips with large storage capacity to address data center challenges in recent years, which in turn has boosted the industry outlook.

Operational development programs for existing products to meet ROI targets, as well as growing efforts by companies to reduce net capital expenditure by focusing on outsourcing their chip production to manufacturing organizations are anticipated to impel the market size.

However, high manufacturing costs, operational cost related with new plant building and current fabrication plants, and a large capital expenditure may stifle the global semiconductor memory marketplace over the forecast duration.

Market Segment overview:

Based on type terrain, the market is divided into NOR, NAND, SRAM, DRAM, and others. Herein, DRAM (dynamic random access memory) segment is slated to grow significantly over the forecast period, on account of rising integration of electronics in vehicles, along with improved computing capabilities with AI in smartwatches, smartphones, and laptops.

In terms of application ambit, the industry is branched into automotive, server, computer, mobile device, and others. The consumer electronics vertical is reckoned to generate notable revenues over 2022-2028, owing to extensive use of semiconductor memory chips in smart & wearable devices with advantages like low power consumption, high endurance, improved volatile memory, and increased storage.

Regional scope:

Asia Pacific industry held a major revenue share in the recent past, on account of increasing investments in data centers, rising production of memory chips & consumer electronics, soaring digitization, and growing penetration of high-tech gadgets in the region.

Meanwhile, Europe market is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to expanding R&D activities by the prominent players in the region.

Competitive dashboard:

Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp. (YMTC), Winbond Electronics Corporation, Nanya Technology, Intel Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Kioxia Holdings Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., SK hynix Inc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are the leading players affecting the worldwide semiconductor memory market trends.

