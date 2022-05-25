Eloro Resources Intersects 160.00 g Ag eq/t (27.37g Ag/t, 0.62% Zn, 0.52% Pb and 0.11% Sn) over 251.87m and 133.45 g Ag eq/t (19.10g Ag/t, 0.20 g Au/t, 0.42% Zn, 0.64% Pb and 0.08% Sn) over 289.45m in the Santa Barbara Target area at the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia

These new drill results combined with previously released drill results for the underground drilling are defining a potential major feeder structure for the Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the Santa Barbara Adit area.



Bore Hole Induced Polarization (BHIP) surveys to a depth of almost 1,000m indicates that the conductivity increases with depth indicating that this potential feeder zone could be substantive.

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional four (4) diamond drill holes from its on-going drilling program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. Holes DSBU-08, DSBU-07 and DSBU-04 are underground holes drilled from the Santa Barbara adit to test the southwestern and southern extension of the higher-grade mineralized zone. Surface drill hole DSB-26 tested the northwest extension of the Santa Barbara mineralized zone approximately 800m northwest of the Santa Barbara adit underground drill bay. Drilling is currently focussed primarily on the Santa Barbara Resource Definition Drilling Area with two surface drills and one underground drill. One surface drill is completing holes in the Porco area to test for a potential tin porphyry as suggested by the 3D inverse magnetic model (see Eloro press release dated March 1, 2022).

Overall, the Company has completed 56,863m in 92 drill holes to-date, including four holes in progress, as shown in Figures 1 and 2. Tables 1 and 2 list significant assay results for the drill holes in the major target areas. Prices used for calculating Ag equivalent grades are as outlined in Eloro’s February 1, 2022, press release. Table 3 summarizes drill holes with assays pending. Highlights are as follows:

Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Definition Target Area – Underground Drilling

Hole DSBS-07 was drilled underground at an azimuth of 2350 and dip of -500 to test the southwestern extension of the potential higher-grade area in the Santa Barbara Adit area. Hole DSBS-08 was drilled at the same inclination at an azimuth of 2000 while DSBU-04 was drilled due south at an angle of -200. All three holes intersected very long higher-grade intersections:

Hole DSBU-07 intersected 160.00 g Ag eq/t (27.37 g Ag/t, 0.62% Zn, 0.52% Pb and 0.11% Sn) over 251.87m from 0.00m to 251.87m, including a higher-grade section of: 178.37 g Ag eq/t (28.84 g Ag/t, 0.69% Zn, 0.62% Pb, and 0.13% Sn) over 208.47m from 0.00m to 208.47m.

intersected from 0.00m to 251.87m, including a higher-grade section of:

This hole had a second major intersection of 83.72 g Ag eq/t (6.67 g Ag/t and 0.11%Sn) over 208.93m from 272.87m to 481.8m. This included higher grade sections of: 115.37g Ag eq/t (5.34 g Ag/t and 0.16%Sn) over 40.98m from 328.54 to 369.52m and 224.01g Ag eq/t (1.50 g Ag/t and 0.35% Sn) over 21.58m from 438.11m to 459.69m.

from 272.87m to 481.8m. This included higher grade sections of:

Hole DSBU-08 intersected 133.45 g Ag eq/t (19.10 g Ag/t, 0.20 g Au/t, 0.42% Zn, 0.64% Pb, 0.06% Cu and 0.08% Sn) over 289.45m from 0.00m to 289.45m which included higher grade sections of: 152.70 g Ag eq/t (44.65 g Ag/t, 0.08 g Au/t, 0.01% Zn, 0.58 %Pb, 0.20 %Cu and 0.09% Sn) over 22.56m from 0.00m to 22.56m, 150.23 g Ag eq/t (47.17 g Ag/t, 0.03g Au/t, 0.01% Zn, 0.58 %Pb, 0.20% Cu and 0.09% Sn) over 10.82m from 57.10m to 67.92m, 182.92 g Ag eq/t (40.31 g Ag/t, 0.13 g Au/t, 0.30% Zn, 0.88% Pb, 0.05% Cu and 0.14% Sn) over 27.09 m from 90.71m to 117.80m. 222.51 g Ag eq/t (20.38 g Ag/t, 0.12 g Au/t, 1.09% Zn, 1.45% Pb, 0.05% Cu and 0.15% Sn) over 51.24 m from 163.14m to 214.38m, and 254.55 g Ag eq/t (31.50 g Ag/t, 1.17 g Au/t, 0.73% Zn, 0.27% Pb, 0.08% Cu and 0.13% Sn) over 16.42 m from 244.48m to 260.90. Overall, 65% of this 641.9m long hole had reportable intersections which collectively average 107.73 g Ag eq/t.

from 0.00m to 289.45m which included higher grade sections of: Hole DSBU-04 intersected 97.09 g Ag eq/t (30.11 g Ag/t, 0.41% Pb, 0.06% Cu and 0.07% Sn) over 154.62m from 0.00m to 154.62m which included higher grade sections of: 126.66 g Ag eq/t (7.00 g Ag/t, 0.63 %Pb and 0.15% Sn) over 16.78m from 0.00m to 16.78m, 174.32 g Ag eq/t (70.30 g Ag/t, 0.45 %Pb and 0.12% Sn) over 15.02m from 61.79m to 76.81m



from 0.00m to 154.62m which included higher grade sections of:

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo. Executive Vice President, Exploration commented: “As shown in Figure 3, a N-S cross section looking east, holes DSBU-07, DSBU-08 and DSBU-4 define a significant extension to the southwest and south of the major high grade mineralized area in the southern part of Santa Barbara. These results combined with previously released drill results for the underground drilling are defining a potential major feeder structure for the Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the Santa Barbara area. Data from on-going borehole induced polarization surveys (BHIP) further reinforce the potential extent of this feeder zone.”

Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo., Chief Geophysicist for Eloro commented: “Field personnel from MES Geophysics have advanced the borehole induced polarization (BHIP) survey technique to achieve excellent IP/Res data over 1000 m downhole, by reading while the drill is still on the hole. Preliminary analysis of Pole-dipole data at 25m intervals shows that the conductivity within about 10m of the axis of hole DHK-25 increases with depth between 500m and the end of the hole. Chargeability is highest near 525m but remains high (> 10 mV/V) over the entire interval to 975m. Cross hole chargeability and resistivity data have also been collected to a depth of 1000 m, between this hole and both DHK-24 and DSB-06. Data were also collected to 900m in DHK-24. Cross hole data from both DHK-24 and DHK-25 will be used for inverse modelling of the chargeable mineralization. Future BHIP surveys will use the “through-the-drill” technique to collect data, resolving fine detail in the geophysical models even at depths over a kilometer.”

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., General Manager of Eloro’s Bolivian subsidiary Minera Tupiza S.R.L. (“Minera Tupiza”), further commented: “Recent drill assay results from the Santa Barbara zone continue to expand a large and robust tin-silver polymetallic likely feeder zone located to the southeast of the Santa Barbara breccia pipe that is wide open at depth. Holes DSBU-4, DSBU-07 and DSBU-08 encountered numerous intervals of polymetallic oxide and sulphide mineralization that confirm multiple mineralizing events that occurred during the Miocene, which is an important feature of other large polymetallic deposits in the Eastern Andes of southern Bolivia.”

Northwest Extension, Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Definition Target Area

Hole DSBS-26 was collared 800m northwest of the Santa Barbara adit drill bay at an azimuth of 225 and dip of -400. This hole intersected 23 reportable mineralized intersections of which the most significant were as follows:

76.10 g Ag eq/t (2.78 g Ag/t and 0.50% Cu) over 22.19m from 50.22 to 72.41m including a higher-grade section of: 214.83 g Ag eq/t (10.90 g Ag/t and 1.48% Cu) over 4.44m from 50.22 to 54.66m

from 50.22 to 72.41m including a higher-grade section of:

735.49 g Ag eq/t (615.71 g Ag/t, 0.40 g Au/t, 0.20% Zn, 0.40% Pb and 0.17% Cu) over 10.46m from 134.74 to 145.20m

from 134.74 to 145.20m 93.02 g Ag eq/t (41.08 g Ag/t and 0.36% Zn) over 26.75m from 335.85 to 362.60m.

from 335.85 to 362.60m. 264.05 g Ag eq/t (14.04 g Ag/t, 0.20% Zn, 0.38% Cu, and 0.31% Sn) over 20.06m from 407.51m to 427.57m

from 407.51m to 427.57m 70.56 g Ag eq/t (6.31 g Ag/t, 0.08 % Cu and 0.08 % Sn) over 67.50m from 591.71m to 659.21m including higher-grade sections of: 93.46 g Ag eq/t (5.07 g Ag/t, 0.09% Cu and 0.11% Sn) over 18.06m from 594.72 to 612.78m and 105.19 g Ag eq/t (13.00 g Ag/t, 0.11% Cu and 0.12% Sn) over 13.45m from 636.69 to 650.14m

from 591.71m to 659.21m including higher-grade sections of:

Table 1: Significant Results, Underground Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Area as at May 25, 2022.

SANTA BARBARA RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET ZONE UNDERGROUND DRILL HOLES - SANTA BARBARA ADIT Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSBU-08 0.00 289.45 289.45 19.10 0.20 0.42 0.64 0.06 0.08 0.007 0.003 133.45 Incl. 0.00 22.56 22.56 44.65 0.08 0.01 0.58 0.20 0.09 0.016 0.001 152.70 Incl. 57.10 67.92 10.82 47.17 0.03 0.01 0.89 0.15 0.09 0.002 0.001 150.23 Incl. 90.71 117.80 27.09 40.31 0.13 0.30 0.88 0.05 0.14 0.005 0.004 182.92 Incl. 163.14 214.38 51.24 20.38 0.12 1.09 1.45 0.05 0.15 0.007 0.006 222.51 Incl. 244.48 260.90 16.42 31.50 1.17 0.73 0.27 0.08 0.13 0.018 0.003 254.55 305.90 308.88 2.98 23.59 0.17 0.02 0.12 0.03 0.07 0.012 0.001 87.58 322.42 325.39 2.97 32.45 0.38 0.03 0.07 0.03 0.04 0.016 0.001 99.55 353.90 410.33 56.43 48.53 0.08 0.10 0.03 0.05 0.05 0.010 0.001 96.73 Incl. 353.90 373.30 19.40 105.69 0.10 0.11 0.05 0.09 0.08 0.015 0.001 184.92 417.77 420.77 3.00 7.50 0.23 0.18 0.10 0.05 0.04 0.005 0.001 70.29 428.29 429.80 1.51 6.00 0.20 1.30 0.02 0.16 0.04 0.004 0.001 126.85 434.15 438.58 4.43 12.14 0.14 0.33 0.01 0.06 0.04 0.005 0.001 71.88 458.16 472.98 14.82 5.92 0.25 0.11 0.06 0.02 0.15 0.005 0.001 122.90 488.01 503.03 15.02 4.90 0.80 0.05 0.01 0.03 0.09 0.008 0.001 129.61 524.08 527.09 3.01 4.01 0.20 0.06 0.01 0.31 0.51 0.011 0.001 363.98 534.58 552.63 18.05 10.27 0.39 0.03 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.016 0.001 97.09 563.17 578.28 15.11 6.38 0.19 0.19 0.12 0.03 0.12 0.008 0.001 110.23 585.79 587.32 1.53 7.00 0.39 0.11 0.01 0.02 0.06 0.041 0.001 87.49 596.56 619.10 22.54 6.94 0.30 0.05 0.05 0.00 0.09 0.014 0.001 88.81 628.10 632.63 4.53 7.56 0.48 0.31 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.024 0.001 96.64 641.70 643.21 1.51 1.00 0.01 0.35 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.001 54.10 656.54 659.44 2.90 5.97 0.05 0.60 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.004 0.001 52.15 664.40 669.05 4.65 7.33 0.06 0.57 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.009 0.001 50.98 681.10 682.65 1.55 4.00 0.07 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.22 0.002 0.001 146.14 811.56 813.06 1.50 4.00 0.03 0.51 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.009 0.001 60.25 835.90 842.00 6.10 12.97 0.06 0.47 0.12 0.04 0.05 0.003 0.001 78.19 DSBU-07 0.00 251.87 251.87 27.37 0.10 0.62 0.52 0.08 0.11 0.008 0.007 160.00 Incl. 0.00 208.47 208.47 28.84 0.08 0.69 0.62 0.09 0.13 0.008 0.008 178.37 272.87 481.80 208.93 6.67 0.03 0.08 0.03 0.02 0.11 0.012 0.001 83.72 Incl. 328.54 369.52 40.98 5.34 0.02 0.11 0.04 0.02 0.16 0.018 0.002 115.37 Incl. 438.11 459.69 21.58 1.50 0.06 0.07 0.03 0.04 0.35 0.028 0.001 224.01 535.76 540.34 4.58 2.67 0.16 0.07 0.02 0.01 0.11 0.070 0.001 98.79 556.84 558.38 1.54 3.00 0.32 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.07 0.016 0.001 76.69 565.93 585.48 19.55 2.58 0.14 0.10 0.08 0.03 0.07 0.024 0.001 70.81 Incl. 565.93 570.43 4.50 7.01 0.37 0.25 0.31 0.10 0.16 0.071 0.001 179.75 589.98 591.40 1.42 6.00 0.10 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.07 0.001 0.001 59.90 594.40 595.87 1.47 3.00 0.32 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.004 0.001 61.97 609.38 613.95 4.57 1.66 0.06 0.12 0.01 0.00 0.08 0.004 0.001 62.70 636.47 660.27 23.80 1.56 0.14 0.03 0.01 0.05 0.05 0.013 0.001 52.97 669.34 670.92 1.58 6.00 0.85 0.02 0.04 0.07 0.08 0.131 0.001 157.15 685.90 690.53 4.63 13.00 0.05 0.41 0.16 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.001 75.96 693.73 695.24 1.51 4.00 0.03 1.05 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.006 61.12 740.65 742.18 1.53 13.00 0.21 0.01 0.01 0.12 0.11 0.057 0.001 121.41 DSBU-04 0.00 154.62 154.62 30.11 0.03 0.01 0.41 0.04 0.07 0.004 0.005 97.09 Incl. 0.00 16.78 16.78 7.00 0.08 0.01 0.63 0.02 0.15 0.004 0.005 126.66 Incl. 61.79 76.81 15.02 70.30 0.02 0.02 0.45 0.09 0.12 0.005 0.005 174.32 256.93 272.02 15.09 14.06 0.03 0.97 0.41 0.01 0.04 0.001 0.007 100.31 276.62 278.10 1.48 7.00 0.01 0.02 0.49 0.01 0.07 0.001 0.005 66.06 288.64 290.14 1.50 40.00 0.04 6.15 2.72 0.02 0.26 0.008 0.020 572.30 360.98 368.43 7.45 1.00 0.01 0.91 0.13 0.02 0.04 0.001 0.004 71.39 377.41 385.04 7.63 2.00 0.01 0.93 0.21 0.01 0.03 0.002 0.002 74.41 414.12 415.63 1.51 1.00 0.01 0.85 0.59 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.044 64.52 427.17 445.15 17.98 16.83 0.02 2.79 0.47 0.01 0.04 0.002 0.019 186.76 496.44 499.26 2.82 2.04 0.01 1.44 0.11 0.00 0.02 0.001 0.006 83.24 504.88 506.43 1.55 1.00 0.01 1.19 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.002 63.57 513.00 514.48 1.48 8.00 0.01 0.75 1.81 0.00 0.04 0.001 0.002 123.93 524.85 532.24 7.39 6.93 0.01 1.44 0.34 0.00 0.07 0.002 0.004 127.29 551.78 553.30 1.52 1.00 0.07 1.19 0.07 0.00 0.07 0.003 0.003 106.03

Note: True width of the mineralization is not known at the present time, but based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill orientation/inclination and the mineralization within the breccia pipes and the host rocks such as sandstones and dacites, it is estimated that true width ranges between 70% and 90% of the down hole interval length but this will be confirmed by further drilling and geological modelling.

Chemical symbols: Ag= silver, Au = gold, Zn = zinc, Pb = lead, Cu = copper, Sn = tin, Bi = bismuth, Cd = cadmium and g Ag eq/t = grams silver equivalent per tonne. Quantities are given in percent (%) for Zn, Pb Cu, Sn, Bi and Cd and in grams per tonne (g/t) for Ag, Au and Ag eq.

Metal prices and conversion factors used for calculation of g Ag eq/t (grams Ag per grams x metal ratio) are as follows (Prices updated as of February 1, 2022, to more accurately reflect current metal prices):

Element Price $US

(per kg) Ratio to Ag Ag $ 722.56 1.0000 Sn $ 42.56 0.0589 Zn $ 3.30 0.0046 Pb $ 2.33 0.0032 Au $ 57,604.00 79.7221 Cu $ 9.68 0.0134 Bi $ 12.76 0.0177 Cd $ 5.50 0.0076



In calculating the intersections reported in this press release a sample cutoff of 30 g Ag eq/t was used with generally a maximum dilution of 3 continuous samples below cutoff included within a mineralized section unless more dilution is justified geologically.

The equivalent grade calculations are based on the stated metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only, due to the polymetallic nature of the deposit. Metallurgical tests are in progress by Blue Coast Ltd. to establish levels of recovery for each element reported but currently the potential recovery for each element has not yet been established. While there is no assurance that all or any of the reported concentrations of metals will be recoverable, Bolivia has a long history of successfully mining and processing similar polymetallic deposits which is well documented in the landmark volume “Yacimientos Metaliferos de Bolivia” by Dr. Osvaldo R. Arce Burgoa, P.Geo.

Table 2: Significant Results, Surface Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Area – Northwest Extension as at May 25, 2022.



SANTA BARBARA RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET ZONE SURFACE DIAMOND DRILLING - NORTHWEST EXTENSION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSB-26 50.22 72.41 22.19 2.78 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.50 0.01 0.001 0.001 76.10 Incl. 50.22 54.66 4.44 10.90 0.02 0.00 0.05 1.48 0.00 0.001 0.001 214.83 104.71 121.27 16.56 11.32 0.12 0.35 0.08 0.01 0.02 0.009 0.001 55.20 Incl. 104.71 106.22 1.51 84.00 1.25 0.10 0.14 0.01 0.04 0.095 0.001 231.91 134.74 145.20 10.46 615.71 0.40 0.20 0.41 0.17 0.07 0.009 0.001 735.49 194.50 195.99 1.49 43.00 0.21 0.08 0.15 0.07 0.08 0.013 0.002 126.20 203.69 205.19 1.50 7.00 0.40 0.37 0.14 0.01 0.08 0.013 0.035 113.80 241.27 262.32 21.05 0.92 0.01 0.77 0.27 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 56.00 295.20 298.20 3.00 14.00 0.16 0.40 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.004 0.001 71.28 304.22 313.20 8.98 31.52 0.10 0.11 0.01 0.09 0.08 0.007 0.001 102.83 335.85 362.60 26.75 41.08 0.08 0.36 0.02 0.06 0.03 0.015 0.002 93.02 357.97 362.60 4.63 195.65 0.05 0.33 0.01 0.08 0.04 0.022 0.001 255.05 407.51 427.57 20.06 14.04 0.05 0.20 0.02 0.38 0.31 0.018 0.001 264.05 446.96 449.92 2.96 5.41 0.06 0.14 0.01 0.15 0.12 0.013 0.001 108.61 476.98 478.45 1.47 6.00 0.13 0.14 0.00 0.09 0.06 0.012 0.001 71.41 487.42 488.93 1.51 6.00 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.10 0.09 0.025 0.001 84.30 530.79 532.35 1.56 3.00 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.10 0.07 0.006 0.001 63.06 538.29 572.37 34.08 2.21 0.12 0.25 0.00 0.09 0.02 0.003 0.001 49.76 591.71 659.21 67.50 6.31 0.06 0.04 0.00 0.08 0.08 0.013 0.001 70.56 Incl. 594.72 612.78 18.06 5.07 0.07 0.08 0.00 0.09 0.11 0.021 0.001 93.46 Incl. 636.69 650.14 13.45 13.00 0.03 0.02 0.00 0.11 0.12 0.011 0.001 105.19 665.21 666.72 1.51 9.00 0.12 0.04 0.01 0.21 0.18 0.107 0.001 170.93 693.35 696.40 3.05 28.95 0.27 0.05 0.01 0.63 0.55 0.067 0.001 474.73 725.89 727.53 1.64 0.50 1.20 0.46 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.003 0.001 120.48 766.09 770.69 4.60 8.08 0.13 0.57 0.01 0.24 0.09 0.172 0.001 160.65 789.80 791.30 1.50 7.00 0.32 0.72 0.04 0.41 0.01 0.722 0.001 256.32 806.33 807.80 1.47 6.00 0.14 0.39 0.05 0.27 0.00 0.385 0.001 142.79

See Note Table 1.

Figure 1 – Geological Plan Map showing Major Drilling areas. Santa Barbara drilling is shown in more detail in Figure 2.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d72bf44c-804d-43c5-8a0d-6d488775ab10

Figure 2: Geological Plan Map of the Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Target Area with Diamond Drill Holes

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d597c7a-be89-4fef-b7dc-ae0c15c8c1eb

Figure 3: Northeast-Southwest Geological Section looking Northwest Showing Potential Higher Grade Feed Zone in the Santa Barbara Adit Area

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/310b1001-0864-4f3c-a249-7b31cb081f2e

Table 3: Summary of Diamond Drill Holes Completed with Assays Pending and Drill Holes in Progress at Iska Iska from May 25, 2022 press release.

SUMMARY DIAMOND DRILLING ISKA ISKA Hole No. Type Collar

Easting Collar

Northing Elev Azimuth Angle Hole length

(m) Surface Drilling Santa Barbara Breccia DHK-24 S 205529.4 7656222.5 4153.4 225° -60° 812.5 DHK-25 S 205526.9 7656384.7 4178.1 225° -55° 803.2 Subtotal 1615.7 Surface Drilling Northwest Extension Santa Barbara DSB-16 S 204973.9 7657053.1 4147.1 225° -65° 862.0 DSB-17 S 205136.3 7656770.8 4168.1 225° -40° 841.0 DSB-18 S 205209.3 7656683.3 4172.5 225° -40° 890.4 DSB-19 S 205209.9 7656684.0 4172.5 225° -65° 803.3 DSB-23 S 205343.3 7656534.4 4176.1 225° -40° 863.2 DSB-27 S 205044.5 7656982.6 4150.0 225° -65° 800.4 Subtotal 5060.3 DSB-28 S 205512.0 7656112.0 4162.0 225° -60° In progress DSB-29 S 205511.0 7655966.9 4134.0 225° -60° In progress Underground Drilling Santa Barbara Adit DSBU-09 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 90° -60° 904.0 Subtotal 904.0 DSBU-10 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 40° -60° In Progress Surface Drilling South Extension Santa Barbara DSBS-02 S 205300.0 7655563.0 4195.0 0° -45° 1023.4 Subtotal 1,724.2 Porco Target Area - Surface Drill Program Testing Magnetic Inverse Model DPC-07 S 205090.1 7655340.9 4310.0 235° -60° 791.4 DPC-08 S 205585.0 7655423.6 4089.0 235° -65° 800.4 DPC-09 S 205456.7 7655516.6 4125.0 180° -75° 1124.4 DPC-10 S 205396.5 7655701.2 4148.0 225° -60° 1088.4 DPC-11 S 205456.7 7655516.6 4125.0 235° -70° 1065.0 DPC-12 S 205650.0 7655200.0 4100.0 235° -70° 941.4 Subtotal 5,811.0 DM2-01 S 205944 7654211 3674 30° -60° In Progress Total 15,115.2

S = Surface UG=Underground; collar coordinates in metres; azimuth and dip in degrees. Total drilling completed since the start of the program on September 13, 2020 to December 17, 2021 is 40,468 m in 73 holes (26 underground holes and 47 surface holes). From re-start of drilling on January 17, 2022, an additional 16,395m has been completed bringing the overall total to 56,863m in 92 drill holes (30 underground drill holes and 62 surface drill holes) including 4 holes in progress.



Qualified Person

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P. Geo., General Manager of Minera Tupiza, and a Qualified Person in the context of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Executive Vice President Exploration Eloro, and who has more than 45 years of worldwide mining exploration experience including extensive work in South America, manages the overall technical program working closely with Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Manager of Minera Tupiza. Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to Eloro and Independent Technical Advisor, Mr. Charley Murahwi P. Geo., FAusIMM of Micon International Limited are regularly consulted on technical aspects of the project.

The magnetic survey was carried out by MES Geophysics using a GEM Systems GSM-19W Overhauser magnetometer. Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo. and Mr. John Gilliatt, P.Geo. of Intelligent Exploration provided the survey design, preparation of the maps and interpretation from data processed and quality reviewed by Rob McKeown, P. Geo. of MES Geophysics. Messrs. Hale, Gilliatt and McKeown are Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Joe Mihelcic, P.Eng., P.Geo., of Clearview Geophysics, a QP under NI 43-101, completed the 3D magnetic inversion model in consultation with Dr. Hale and Mr. Gilliatt. The Borehole IP surveys are being carried out by MES Geophysics under the supervision of Dr. Hale and Mr. Gilliatt.

Eloro is utilizing both ALS and AHK for drill core analysis, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS are prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda’s preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. More recently Eloro has had ALS send pulps to their laboratory at Galway in Ireland. Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory.

Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories are prepared in a preparation facility installed and managed by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru. Au and Sn analysis on these samples is done by ALS Bolivia Ltda in Lima. Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is following the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols. Turnaround time continues to improve, as laboratories return to more normal staffing levels.

About Iska Iska

Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, wholly controlled by the Title Holder, Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. and is located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro has an option to earn a 99% interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene possibly collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6km by 1.8km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potosí and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi located in the same geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On November 18, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of a significant breccia pipe with extensive silver polymetallic mineralization just east of the Huayra Kasa underground workings and a high-grade gold-bismuth zone in the underground workings. On November 24, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of the SBBP approximately 150m southwest of the Huayra Kasa underground workings.

Subsequently, on January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the SBBP including the discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 129.60 g Ag eq/t over 257.5m (29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu, 0.056%Sn, 0.0022%In and 0.0064% Bi from 0.0m to 257.5m. Subsequent drilling has confirmed significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent CBP. A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned 442 g Ag eq/t (164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu) over 166m including 1,092 g Ag eq/t (446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn) over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole, Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which along with geophysical data has defined a target zone 1400m along strike, 500m wide and that extends to a depth of 600m. This zone is open along strike to the northwest and southeast as well as to the southwest. The Company’s nearer term objective is to outline a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource within this large target area. This work is advancing well with the mineral resource targeted to be completed in Q3 2022. Exploration drilling is also planned on other major targets in the Iska Iska Caldera Complex, including the Porco and Mina 2 areas.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. Eloro commissioned a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited and is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.