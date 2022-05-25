Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Highlights



Contract revenues of $876.3 million; 21.1% organic growth

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $63.7 million

GAAP Net Income of $19.5 million, or $0.65 per common share diluted

Repurchased 200,000 common shares for $18.5 million during the quarter

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. Contract revenues were $876.3 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, compared to $727.5 million in the year ago period. Contract revenues increased 21.1% organically after excluding $3.9 million of contract revenues from storm restoration services in the year ago period. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $63.7 million, or 7.3% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, compared to $44.1 million, or 6.1% of contract revenues, in the year ago period.

GAAP net income was $19.5 million, or $0.65 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended April 30, 2022. These results include income tax benefits of $2.5 million, or $0.09 per common share diluted, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and $1.7 million, or $0.05 per common share diluted, for tax credits related to a tax filing for a prior year. There were no Non-GAAP adjustments for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.

For the year ago period, GAAP net income was $0.9 million, or $0.03 per common share diluted, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss was $1.2 million, or a loss of $0.04 per common share.

During the quarter ended April 30, 2022, the Company purchased 200,000 common shares in open market transactions for $18.5 million at an average price of $92.70 per share.

Outlook

The Company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending July 30, 2022 to increase mid-teens to 20% as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended July 31, 2021. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is expected to range from in-line to modestly higher for the quarter ending July 30, 2022 as compared to the quarter ended July 31, 2021. For additional information regarding the Company’s outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company’s website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 519-1313 (United States) or (914) 800-3879 (International) with the conference ID 5973137, ten minutes before the conference call begins. For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending July 30, 2022 found under the “Outlook” section of this release. These statements are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the duration and severity of a pandemic caused by COVID-19, our ability to comply with various COVID-19 legal and contractual requirements and the impacts that those requirements may have on our workforce and our ability to perform our work, vaccination rates in the areas where we operate, any worsening of the pandemic caused by increasing infection rates triggered by new variants, future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the related impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited April 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 185,568 $ 310,757 Accounts receivable, net 994,951 895,898 Contract assets 33,646 24,539 Inventories 94,067 81,291 Income tax receivable 14,537 12,729 Other current assets 47,182 30,876 Total current assets 1,369,951 1,356,090 Property and equipment, net 299,005 294,798 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,127 61,101 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 370,387 374,317 Other assets 30,642 31,918 Total assets $ 2,132,112 $ 2,118,224 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 176,447 $ 155,896 Current portion of debt 17,500 17,500 Contract liabilities 16,024 18,512 Accrued insurance claims 38,967 36,805 Operating lease liabilities 24,536 24,641 Income taxes payable — 233 Other accrued liabilities 122,207 128,209 Total current liabilities 395,681 381,796 Long-term debt 819,311 823,251 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 48,559 48,238 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 37,486 36,519 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 57,794 55,674 Other liabilities 14,943 14,202 Total liabilities 1,373,774 1,359,680 Total stockholders’ equity 758,338 758,544 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,132,112 $ 2,118,224





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited Quarter Quarter Ended Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Contract revenues $ 876,300 $ 727,497 Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 745,730 620,011 General and administrative1 69,380 67,011 Depreciation and amortization 36,637 39,079 Total 851,747 726,101 Interest expense, net2 (9,118 ) (5,877 ) Loss on debt extinguishment3 — (62 ) Other income, net 4,795 2,717 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,230 (1,826 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes4 694 (2,724 ) Net income $ 19,536 $ 898 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.03 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.03 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 29,638,833 30,675,625 Diluted 30,119,561 31,299,469





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH %’s Contract

Revenues -

GAAP Revenues

from storm

restoration

services Non-GAAP

- Organic

Contract

Revenues GAAP -

Organic

Growth % Non-GAAP

- Organic

Growth % Quarter Ended April 30, 2022 $ 876,300 $ — $ 876,300 20.5 % 21.1 % Quarter Ended May 1, 2021 $ 727,497 $ (3,869 ) $ 723,628





NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Quarter Ended Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 19,536 $ 898 Interest expense, net 9,118 5,877 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 694 (2,724 ) Depreciation and amortization 36,637 39,079 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 65,985 43,130 Gain on sale of fixed assets (5,389 ) (2,852 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,128 3,740 Loss on debt extinguishment3 — 62 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,724 $ 44,080 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 7.3 % 6.1 %





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited NET INCOME, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET LOSS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE, AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED SHARES In fiscal 2022, the Company excluded certain tax impacts from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards when calculating Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss). For comparability to other companies in the industry, the Company no longer excludes these tax impacts from its Non-GAAP measures beginning with the results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. As there are no Non-GAAP adjustments for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 equals GAAP net income (loss). Quarter Ended May 1, 2021 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: Net income $ 898 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Non-cash amortization of debt discount on 2021 Convertible Notes 663 Loss on debt extinguishment3 62 Tax Adjustments: Tax impact for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards5 (2,633 ) Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (196 ) Total adjustments, net of tax (2,104 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss $ (1,206 ) Reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Common Share: GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.03 Adjustment for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards5 (0.09 ) Total other adjustments, net of tax 0.02 Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Common Share $ (0.04 ) Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Common Share: GAAP Diluted Shares 31,299,469 Adjustment for dilutive common stock equivalents6 (623,844 ) Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Common Share 30,675,625 Amounts in table above may not add due to rounding.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company’s quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance for the period reported with the Company’s performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s revenue performance with prior periods.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.





Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) - GAAP net income before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods.





Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares - Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares used in the computation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share is adjusted for common stock equivalents related to share-based awards in where their effect would be anti-dilutive.



Management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share:

Non-cash amortization of debt discount on 2021 Convertible Notes - The Company’s 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the “2021 Convertible Notes”) were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the 2021 Convertible Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount was amortized over the term of the 2021 Convertible Notes but did not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company excludes the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the 2021 Convertible Notes that would be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results.





Loss on debt extinguishment - During the quarter ended May 1, 2021, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in April 2026. Management believes excluding the loss on debt extinguishment from the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results.





Tax impact of the vesting and exercise of share-based awards - In fiscal 2022, the Company excluded certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. For comparability to other companies in the industry, the Company no longer excludes these tax impacts from its Non-GAAP measures beginning with the results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.





Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments - The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the Company’s estimated tax impact of specific adjustments and the effective tax rate used for financial planning for the applicable period.





Notes

1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $3.1 million and $3.7 million for the quarters ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021, respectively.

2 Includes pre-tax interest expense for non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the 2021 Convertible Notes of $0.7 million for the quarter ended May 1, 2021.

3 During the quarter ended May 1, 2021, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in April 2026.

4 The quarter ended April 30, 2022 includes income tax benefits of $2.5 million, or $0.09 per common share diluted, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and $1.7 million, or $0.05 per common share diluted, for tax credits related to a tax filing for a prior year. The quarter ended May 1, 2021 includes income tax benefits of $2.6 million, or $0.09 per common share diluted, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards.

5 In fiscal 2022, the Company excluded certain tax impacts from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards when calculating Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss). For comparability to other companies in the industry, the Company no longer excludes these tax impacts from its Non-GAAP measures beginning with the results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. As there are no Non-GAAP adjustments for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 equals GAAP net income (loss).

As outlined in footnote 4 above, income tax benefits for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards for the year ago period were $2.6 million, or $0.09 per common share diluted. These amounts were excluded from the calculation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss in the year ago period. Inclusion of these tax impacts in the calculation would have resulted in Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per common share diluted, in the year ago period.

6 For the quarter ended May 1, 2021, shares used in the calculation of GAAP diluted earnings per common share include the dilutive impact of common stock equivalents related to share-based awards. For the calculation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Common Share, common stock equivalents related to share-based awards are excluded as their effect would be anti-dilutive.



