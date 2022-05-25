Helicopter Market to Hit $74.46 Billion by 2029 | Augmented Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and Search and Rescue (SAR) Helicopters to Spur Market Growth

Pune, India, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter market size was USD 45.21 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 48.74 billion in 2022 to USD 74.46 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.24% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Helicopter Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our researchers, the increasing focus of governments of various nations on securing the defense system of their respective nations is among the top reason that is supporting the product demand.

List of Key Players Covered in the Helicopter Market are:



Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Textron, Inc. (U.S.)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (India)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Leonardo SPA (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

MD Helicopters (U.S.)

Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.)

Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia)

Report Coverage

We curate our reports that are based on an all-inclusive review approach that primarily focuses on delivering accurate material. Our experts have applied a data navigation technique that further aids us to present perfectly reliable predictions, and thus examine the general market aspects precisely. Additionally, our analysts have gained access to various international as well as regionally sponsored lists for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and entrepreneurs make crucial capitalization only in the functional zones.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 45.21 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 74.46 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.24% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By System, and By Weight Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Companies covered in Helicopter Market Are Airbus S.A. S (Netherlands), The Boeing Company (U.S.) Textron, Inc. (U.S.), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (India) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan) Leonardo SPA (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), MD Helicopters (U.S.), Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.), Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Market Segments:

Rising Government Expenditure on Border Security to Fast-track Heavy Weight Segment

Based on type, the market is segregated into civil & commercial and military.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into Emergency Medical Service (EMS), corporate service, search and rescue operations, defense, homeland security, oil and gas, and others.

In terms of system, the market is categorized into airframe, engine, avionics, landing gear system, and cabin interior.

By weight, the market is classified into lightweight, medium weight, and heavy weight. The heavy weight segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By point of sale segment, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket.

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Driving Factors



Augmented Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and Search and Rescue (SAR) Helicopters to Spur Market Growth

Helicopters are expansively utilized in various applications in the military as well as commercial sectors. These days, there has been a surge in the product usage in applications such as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and search and rescue, which boosts the helicopter market growth. Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopters are utilized for an assortment of uses such as transportation of equipment, personnel, and patients.

Regional Insights



North America to Dominate Backed by Huge Expenditure on Defense Requirements

North America held the largest helicopter market share and dominated the market in 2021 valued at USD 17.15 billion. The growth is owing to the highest defense spending, military modernization agendas, and a huge number of procurement of advanced lightweight helicopters from the U.S. Army.

Asia Pacific is estimated to depict notable growth during 2021-2028. The growth is backed by rising defense spending from developing economies such as China and India.

Europe will demonstrate remarkable growth, owing to the surging defense expenditure from the U.K., Germany, Russia, and other European nations.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Helicopter Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Helicopter Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Civil & Commercial Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Corporate Services Search and Rescue Operation Oil and Gas Defense Homeland Security Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Airframe Engine Avionics Landing Gear System Cabin Interiors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Weight Light Weight Medium Weight Heavy Weight Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Point of Sale OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Prime Players Engage in Considerable Deals to Make Notable Changes in Market

The players functioning in the market often employ several tactics that will assist the market growth and product demand. Among the pool of tactics, one such noteworthy strategy to expand the business prospect is engaging in multimillion contracts with government bodies and safeguarding a profitable revenue for their own company.

Key Industry Development

November 2021 – Lockheed Martin selected Rossell Techsys for support in the manufacturing of MH-60R multi-role helicopters destined for the Indian Navy. Rossell Techsys will support in Built to Print (BTP) production of Electric Wire Harness and Interconnect System (EWIS) for installation in MH-60 R helicopters.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

