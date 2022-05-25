Sydney, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Samoa-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





However, the development of digital infrastructure such as the Tui-Samoa submarine cable, which was ready for service in mid-2020, as well as the Samoa National Broadband Highway are helping to increase internet speeds and reduce broadband prices in the country.The Asian Development Bank estimated that Samoa had a bandwidth demand of 420Mb/s in 2015, but projected that this would rise to bandwidth demand of 6Gb/s in 2022 and 30Gb/s by 2028. To that end, the government of Samoa is continuing its investments to bring high-speed telecoms services to the country.The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology was allocated $8.8 million in the 2021/2022 Budget. This includes provision for projects including the Samoa National Broadband Highway co-location as well as the government’s investment in the Samoa Connectivity Project which involves the connection, via submarine cable, of Samoa to the Southern Cross Cable Network in Fiji.



Samoan government announces its decision to take over control of the Samoa Submarine Cable Company.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology is allocated ST$8.8 million in the 2022 Budget;

Australian government contributes $1.33 billion of the $1.6 billion cost for Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific;

Manatua cable is ready for service.



Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Vodafone Samoa, Amper, Blue Sky Samoa, Digicel Samoa, Kacific Broadband Satellite, O3b.







