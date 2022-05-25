Insights on the Automotive Fasteners Global Market to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fasteners Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the automotive fasteners market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the automotive fasteners market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the automotive fasteners market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.

The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive fasteners market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Automotive Fasteners Market

How much value will the automotive fasteners market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to hold the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for automotive fasteners?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall automotive fasteners market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the automotive fasteners market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the automotive fasteners market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the automotive fasteners market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for automotive fasteners market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Automotive Fasteners Market - Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Macro-economic Factors

2.1.1. Rising Per Capita Income

2.1.2. Government Mandates Related to Safety Features

2.1.3. Government Subsidies on Various Vehicles

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Opportunity

2.3. Market Factor Analysis

2.3.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

2.3.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.3.3.1. List of Key Manufacturers

2.3.3.2. List of Customers

2.3.3.3. Level of Integration

2.3.4. SWOT Analysis

2.4. Price Trend Analysis and Forecast, 2017?2031

2.5. Global Automotive Fasteners Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019

2.5.1. Global Automotive Fasteners Market Volume (Million Units) & Value (US$ Mn)

2.6. Emergence of Alternatives for Automotive Fasteners

2.7. Development of New Fasteners to Achieve Automotive Weight Reduction

2.8. Technology Roadmap

2.8.1. Advancements in Fastener Materials

2.9. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.10. Impact Factors

2.10.1. Rise in e-commerce trends

2.10.2. Growth in the Electric Vehicle Industry

2.10.3. Significant Developments in Powertrain Innovations

2.10.4. Emergence of Alternatives for Automotive Fasteners

2.11. Key Trend Analysis

2.11.1. Technology/ Product Trend

2.12. Regulatory Scenario



3. Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Material type

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.1.1. Introduction & Definition

3.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

3.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

3.2. Global Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Material Type, 2017?2031

3.2.1. Iron

3.2.2. Aluminum

3.2.3. Brass

3.2.4. Nickel

3.2.5. Stainless steel

3.2.6. Plastic



4. Global Automotive Fasteners Market, by Product Type

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction & Definition

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Product Type, 2017?2031

4.2.1. Threaded

4.2.1.1. Nuts Screws

4.2.1.2. Rivets

4.2.1.3. Studs

4.2.2. Non-threaded

4.2.2.1. Snap rings

4.2.2.2. Clips



5. Global Automotive Fasteners Market, by Characteristic

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction & Definition

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Characteristic, 2017?2031

5.2.1. Removable

5.2.2. Semi-permanent

5.2.3. Permanent



6. Global Automotive Fasteners Market, by Coating

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Coating, 2017?2031

6.2.1. Passivated Coating

6.2.2. Cadmium Coating

6.2.3. Dry-film Lube Coating



7. Global Automotive Fasteners Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction & Definition

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017?2031

7.2.1. OEM

7.2.2. Aftermarket



8. Global Automotive Fasteners Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.1.1. Introduction & Definition

8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

8.2. Global Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Electric Vehicle Type, 2017?2031

8.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

8.2.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

8.2.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



9. Global Automotive Fasteners Market, by Application

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.1.1. Introduction & Definition

9.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

9.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

9.2. Global Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017?2031

9.2.1. Two Wheelers

9.2.2. Passenger Cars

9.2.2.1. Hatchback

9.2.2.2. Sedan

9.2.2.3. Luxury

9.2.3. Commercial Vehicles

9.2.3.1. Light Commercial Vehicles

9.2.3.2. Heavy Commercial Vehicles



10. Global Automotive Fasteners Market, by Country

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.1.1. Introduction & Definition

10.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

10.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

10.2. Global Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017?2031

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Latin America

10.2.3. Europe

10.2.4. Asia Pacific

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa



11. North America Automotive Fasteners Market

12. Europe Automotive Fasteners Market



13. Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Market

14. Middle East & Africa Automotive Fasteners Market



15. Latin America Automotive Fasteners Market



16. Competition Assessment

16.1. Global Target Market Competition - a Dashboard View

16.2. Global Target Market Structure Analysis

16.3. Global Target Market Company Share Analysis

16.3.1. For Tier 1 Market Players, 2020



17. Company Profile

17.1.1. Company Overview

17.1.2. Company Footprints

17.1.3. Product Portfolio

17.1.4. Strategy Overview

17.1.5. Recent Developments

17.1.6. Financial Analysis

17.1.7. Revenue Share

17.1.8. Executive Bios

17.2. Company Profile - Tier 1

17.2.1. APL

17.2.1.1. Company Overview

17.2.1.2. Company Footprints

17.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

17.2.1.4. Strategy Overview

17.2.1.5. Recent Developments

17.2.1.6. Financial Analysis

17.2.1.7. Revenue Share

17.2.1.8. Executive Bios

17.2.2. Atotech Deutschland GmbH

17.2.3. Birmingham Fastener, Inc.

17.2.4. Bulten AB

17.2.5. Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd.

17.2.6. KAMAX

17.2.7. KOVA Fasteners Pvt. Ltd.

17.2.8. Lisi Group

17.2.9. Nifco Inc.

17.2.10. Penn Engineering

17.2.11. Permanent Technologies, Inc.

17.2.12. Phillips screw company

17.2.13. SFS Group

17.2.14. Shamrock International Fasteners

17.2.15. Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

17.2.16. Stanley Engineered Fastening

17.2.17. Sundram Fasteners Limited

17.2.18. Westfield Fasteners Limited

18. Key Takeaways

