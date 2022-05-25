Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Bruker and Elvatech Among Others

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market (2022-2027) by Offering, Form Factor, Detector Type, Excitation Source Type, End User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 932.46 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2155.03 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.24%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations

The Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market is segmented based on Offering, Form Factor, Detector Type, Excitation Source Type, End User, and Geography.

By Offering, the market is classified into Equipment and Services.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies Inc, Analytik Jena GmbH, Bruker Corp, Bureau Veritas, Elvatech Ltd, Focused Photonics Inc, GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd, GNR Analytical Instruments Group, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Safety Regulations by Governments and Quality Control Requirements

4.1.2 Technological Enhancements and Increased Functionalities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Cost Associated with OES Equipment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Requirement of Multielement Analysis from Environmental, Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Scrap and Recycling, and Food & Beverage Industries

4.3.2 Growing Preference to Outsource Analytical Requirements to Third-Party Service Providers

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel for Handling OES Equipment



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.3 Services



7 Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market, By Form Factor

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Portable

7.3 Benchtop



8 Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market, By Detector Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Photomultiplier Tube

8.3 Solid State Detector

8.4 Hybrid



9 Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market, By Excitation Source Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy

9.3 Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy



10 Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Infrastructure

10.3 Oil and Gas

10.4 Energy and Power

10.5 Automotive

10.6 Food and Beverages

10.7 Aerospace and Defense

10.8 Metals and Heavy Machinery

10.9 Environmental

10.10 Others



11 Americas' Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Agilent Technologies Inc

16.2 Analytik Jena GmbH

16.3 Bruker Corp

16.4 Bureau Veritas

16.5 Elvatech Ltd

16.6 Focused Photonics Inc

16.7 GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd

16.8 GNR Analytical Instruments Group

16.9 Hitachi High-Technologies Corp

16.10 Horiba Ltd

16.11 Intertek Group plc

16.12 PerkinElmer

16.13 SGS S.A.

16.14 Shimadzu Corp

16.15 Skyray Instrument

16.16 Spectro Scientific Inc(AMETEK)

16.17 Teledyne Leeman Labs

16.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific



17 Appendix



