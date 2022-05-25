The Packaging Robots Market size was valued at 4.02 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach 8.60 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022-2030.

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Packaging Robots Market by Product Type, by Payload Capacity, by Application, by Reach and by Packaging Type -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272304/?utm_source=GNW

These robots are significantly flexible and easy to integrate into a workspace. When compared with manual processes, packaging robots bring the accuracy, speed, and productivity, while delivering relatively fast return on investment (ROI). These robots are significantly being used in an extensive range of industries such as retail, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical. Some of the main advantages associated with packaging robots include ability to lift larger packages, reduce part package time, and lower labor cost.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The factors that drive the growth of the packaging robots market include rise in need to reduce overall operational costs across the packaging sector and increase in advancements across manufacturing technology due to significant demand for high-quality goods. However, high initial cost and shortage of skilled personnel are expected to restrain the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, rapid growth of the e-commerce industry provides lucrative growth opportunities for the market. In addition, factors such as rapid industrialization, ongoing R&D activities, favourable government policies, and product innovations are opportunistic for the growth of the global packaging robot’s market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study



The global packaging robots’ market is segmented on the basis of type, payload capacity, packaging type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into SCARA modular robots, articulated modular robots, collaborative modular robots, Cartesian modular robots, and delta robots. By payload capacity, it is categorized into less than 1 kg, between 1kg and 5kg, between 5kg and 10kg, between 10.1kg and 20kg, between 20.1kg and 30kg, between 30.1kg and 40kg, between 40.1kg and 60kg, between 60.1kg and 100kg, between 100.1kg and 150kg, between 150.1kg and 200kg, and more than 200kg. According to the reach, the market is divided into less than 1000 mm, 1001 mm to 1500 mm, 1501 mm to 2000 mm, and more than 2000 mm. As per the packaging type, the market is divided into primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging. By application, the market is fragmented into beverages, dairy products, meat processing, bakery & confectionery, fruit & vegetables, processed food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, personal care, and others. Region wise, the packaging robots market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.



Geographical analysis



Asia Pacific holds the predominant share of packaging robots market at present. This is attributed to the factors such as increasing usage of packaging robots due to high degree automation and intelligent modernization, and the adoption of vision sensor technology. Also, increased application of these robots as it can work in different temperatures and require significantly less floor area than people is also driving the market growth in this region.

However, North America is expected to show a steady rise due to the rapidly increasing adoption of packaging robots in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry in this region. Also, rising focus on the development in science & technology along with its application in automotive industry are expected to drive the packaging robot market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The packaging robots market comprising of various market players such as KRONES AG, Remtec Automation, LLC, ABB Ltd., Syntegon Technology, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Brenton LLC. These market players are adopting various joint venture strategies and planning expansion of business across various regions to maintain their dominance in the packaging robots market. For instance, in November 2020, Fanuc Corporation, one of the largest robot makers, had launched the robot R-2000id with cable embedded technology. This robot features packaging along with advanced features such auto checking and picking & placing. Also, in January 2022, ABB Ltd had announced to acquire EV charging infrastructure solution to strengthen its customer base and expand its fleet electrification software and digital services.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• Packaging Robots Market - By Product Type

o SCARA Modular Robots

o Articulated Modular Robots

- 3 Axes ARs

- 4 Axes ARs

- 5 Axes Ars

- 6 Axes Ars

o Collaborative Modular Robots

o Cartesian Modular Robots

o Delta Robots

- 3 Axes ARs

- 4 Axes ARs

- 5 Axes ARs

- 6 Axes Ars

• Packaging Robots Market- By Payload Capacity

o Less than 1kg

o Between 1kg-5kg

o Between 5.1kg-10kg

o Between 10.1kg-20kg

o Between 20.1kg-30kg

o Between 30.1kg-40kg

o Between 40.1kg-60kg

o Between 60.1kg-100kg

o Between 100.1kg-150kg

o Between 150.1kg-200kg

o More than 200kg

• Packaging Robots Market- By Reach

o Less than 1000 mm

o 1001 mm to 1500 mm

o 1501 mm to 2000 mm

o More than 2000 mm

• Packaging Robots Market- By Packaging Type

o Primary Packaging

o Secondary Packaging

o Tertiary Packaging

• Packaging Robots Market - By Application

o Beverages

o Dairy Products

o Meat Processing

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Fruit & Vegetables

o Processed Food

o Pharmaceuticals

o Electronics

o Personal care

• Packaging Robots Market- By Geography

o North America

- U.S

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o RoW

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Brazil

- Remaining countries

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272304/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________