Radisson Intersects 4.04 g/t Au Over 15.90 m, Highlighting Resource Expansion Potential at Depth Along High-Grade Trend #2 at the O’Brien Gold Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 130,000 m exploration drill program at its 100% owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.



Key highlights

“This second batch of results from directional drilling completed as part of the ongoing program highlight the significant high-grade potential along trend #2. We are particularly impressed that drilling in this sector continues to return relatively broad intercepts below 400 m, highlighting strong vertical and lateral continuity to potentially wider zones around the intersection of multiple mineralized veins. Observed mineralized widths in these areas appear to be meaningfully wider than the average 2.90 m in currently modeled resource areas, in turn significantly enhancing the high-grade nature of the deposit on trend #2.

Overall, results from our ongoing 130,000 m drill program continue to impress with 201 holes published so far including 136 intercepts grading over 5 g/t. We look forward to obtaining additional results from the high-grade trends confirmed east of the old O’Brien mine as we continue to focus on expanding the footprint of the deposit. Results are pending from 52 holes of which 22 have intersected visible gold occurrences. Pending results include approximately 9,100 m (14 holes) from our deep directional drill program aimed at testing some of our most promising deeper targets along trend #1 and #2. Our deep directional drilling continues to remain a key priority with two rigs systematically testing deeper high-grade mineralized structures along trend #1 and #2. We look forward to building momentum with significant news flow in the weeks and months ahead.” Commented Rahul Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Figure 1. O’Brien Gold Project: Trend #2 – Longitudinal section



Notable drill results

Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) – Uncut OB-21-290 Trend #2 641.20 647.40 6.20 2.59 OB-21-290W1 Trend #2 693.10 709.00 15.90 4.04 Including 697.90 702.90 5.00 8.93 Which Includes 697.90 700.90 3.00 12.91 AND 717.40 720.00 2.60 3.59 OB-21-290W3 Trend #2 729.00 733.60 4.60 4.27 AND 741.00 747.20 6.20 4.81 Including 741.00 744.00 3.00 8.45 Which Includes 741.00 742.00 1.00 13.70 AND 761.70 765.20 3.50 5.80 Including 763.50 765.20 1.70 10.94 OB-21-290W4 Trend #2 758.00 766.00 8.00 2.29 Including 762.00 766.00 4.00 3.05 AND 803.00 806.00 3.00 3.23 AND 840.00 843.00 3.00 2.90 OB-21-290W5 Trend #2 691.30 693.50 2.20 5.36 Including 691.30 692.40 1.10 10.40 AND 761.00 765.40 4.40 3.78 Including 761.00 762.80 1.80 5.44 AND 784.30 787.00 2.70 3.77 Including 784.30 786.00 1.70 5.91

VG denotes the presence of visible gold True widths estimated at 70% to 80% of core length. Assay grades shown uncapped. A capping factor of 60 g/t Au was used in the 2019 resource estimate For a full listing of drill results from current drilling program click here

Drilling at O’Brien continues to validate the litho-structural model while highlighting resource growth potential laterally and at depth.

Drilling to date has continued to define and expand almost five high-grade mineralized trends (trend 0, 1, 2, 3, 4), located within a 1,200 m strike length respectively to the east of the old O’Brien Mine. Mineralized trends identified bear similarities with structures previously mined at O’Brien down to a depth of 1,100 m (historical production of 587 koz gold grading 15.25 g/t Au).

Drilling so far has demonstrated continuity of mineralization well below the boundary of defined resources in all the defined trends, which remain open for expansion laterally and at depth. In trend #0, drilling has traced mineralization to a depth of 750 m, while current resources are mostly within the first 240 m. In trend #1, drilling has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of 950 m, while current resources are mostly limited to a vertical depth of approximately 600 m. In trend #2, drilling has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of over 800 m, while current resources are mostly within 400 m from surface. In trend #3, drilling has traced mineralization down to 500 m vertical depth from surface. Current resources are mostly confined to within a vertical depth of 240 m. In trend #4, drilling has traced mineralization down to a vertical depth of approximately 330 m.

In addition, the Company has completed an initial 5,700 m exploration program at O’Brien West. In addition to validating geological information from historical drill holes, initial results showcase potential for additional high-grade discoveries in this area. O’Brien West remains open in along strike and at depth, with results indicating strong depth continuity in lithological units identical to those observed along strike to the west, reaffirming the upside potential from approximately 2.5 km of largely untested prospective ground west of the O’Brien Mine along the prolific Larder-Lake-Cadillac break.

Almost all drilling conducted as part of the ongoing campaign has been within a strike length representing only a small portion of the approximately 5.2 km prospective strike that Radisson controls along the Cadillac Break. Given current geological understanding, the ongoing validation of the litho-structural model, the company estimates there is strong potential for additional high-grade gold trends to be discovered along the whole 5.2 km prospective land package on the prolific Larder-Lake Cadillac Break.

126,000 m of drilling completed to date with assays pending for approx. 25,000 m

This release represents approximately 3,000 m of drilling in 6 drill holes. Released results to date (since the commencement of drilling in August 2019) represent approximately 77% of the approximately 130,000 m planned thus far. As of May 15, 2022, the company remains well funded with approximately $5.5 m in cash.

Breakdown of drilling planned, completed and pending results

Sector / Trend



Planned

drilling (m)

To be drilled (m)

Drilled - Results published Drilled - Results pending metres # holes # holes

(with VG) metres # holes # holes

(with VG) O'Brien West 5,700 0 5,700 11 1 0 0 0 Trend #0 18,200 0 18,000 36 20 200 1 1 Trend #1 42,900 3,000 28,100 48 27 11,800 24 9 Trend #2 34,500 1,600 28,200 51 25 4,700 9 1 Trend #3 16,200 0 10,200 26 11 6,000 14 7 Trend #4 8,500 0 6,400 15 6 2,100 4 4 Kewagama East / Other 4,300 0 4,300 14 3 0 0 0 Total 130,300 4,600 100,900 201 93 24,800 52 22

Summary of results published to date from current program

Sector / Trend



Published

results (m)

# holes published Number of published intercepts grading, # holes

published # holes

with VG % holes

with VG >5 g/t

Au >10 g/t

Au >15 g/t

Au >20 g/t

Au >25 g/t

Au O'Brien West 5,736 11 1 9 % 3 1 1 1 1 Trend #0 18,005 36 20 56 % 17 8 4 4 4 Trend #1 28,102 48 27 56 % 49 20 11 8 7 Trend #2 28,203 51 25 49 % 40 15 9 5 4 Trend #3 10,166 26 11 42 % 17 9 5 3 1 Trend #4 6,364 15 6 40 % 6 2 1 1 1 Kewagama East & Other 4,311 14 3 21 % 4 2 1 1 1 Total 100,887 201 93 46 % 136 57 32 23 19

Figure 2. Au Grade Distribution : OB-21-290, OB-21-290W1, OB-21-290W2, OB-21-290W3, OB-21-290W4, OB-21-290W5

Figure 3. O’Brien Gold Project: Resource Block Model @ 5.0 g/t Au cut-off; Longitudinal section looking North

Figure 4. O’Brien Gold Project: Resource Block Model @ 5.0 g/t Au cut-off; Labeled Longitudinal section

Figure 5. Visible Gold in OB-21-290W1 and OB-21-290W3



QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Eddy Canova, BSc., P.Geo. OGQ, from GeoConsul Canova Inc., is the qualified person pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101. Eddy Canova has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

On behalf of the board of directors

Rahul Paul

President and CEO

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Chief Financial Officer

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavours to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.