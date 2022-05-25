XCPCNL Business Services Corporation Announces Appointment of “History” Howard Kennedy Jr. as VP of Consumer Innovation

Charlotte, North Carolina, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to welcome Howard Kennedy Jr., better known as “History” as VP of Consumer Innovation.

Raised in Bedford Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, New York, History has been a bridge between the urban community and the entertainment industry for several few years. Years of production, artistry, and relationships have allowed History to create a personal network of great minds and talents that he continuously brings together for more incredible missions.

Currently, History serves as Manager for LVRN/Interscope's up and coming star, North Ave Jax. He is also working on some private projects that will be presented soon. History has worked behind the scenes to foster meaningful relationships within the music and entertainment industry using his unique marketing methods and eye for talent.

History is a Five Towns College graduate who became an Ethik Clothing and Mass Appeal Records Intern after receiving his Bachelors in Business Management and Audio Research. These three establishments are where he realized that building impactful relationships would be the most critical asset for him.

While interning at Mass Appeal, History was able to build a relationship with Ultra Music’s Will Scott, who was vital in the signing of artist Radamiz. Upon the signing of Radamiz, History was given his first opportunity to step into an executive role by contributing to the completion of Radamiz’s label debut. This debut would go on to get praises from the likes of Kevin Durant, Apple Music and many other platforms.

History’s role within XCPCNL Business Services will consist of leading a team to meet with and deepen the relationship with individual(s) involved in current and potential partnerships, identify, develop, strategize and plan possible methods for growth that will enhance the innovative potential of XCPL and opportunities within the market.

"We are counting on History to bring his years of knowledge and unique relationships within the industry to take XCPL to the next level. We want to be positioned as a company that is not only different but innovative in the opportunities we seek and the way we execute our plans. We strongly believe in History's capabilities in making our Company a trendsetter," said CEO Tim Matthews.

