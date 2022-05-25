Global Heated Tobacco Market Database 2022: Key Insights on Heated Tobacco Frontrunners Across 55 Countries

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heated Tobacco Global Market Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This exclusive markets database provides key insights on heated tobacco frontrunners all over the world. Our in-depth research covers 55 countries, including the leading markets of Japan, South Korea and Russia, as well as the US and Europe.



With this tool you will gain a thorough understanding of the following:

Market size estimates for each country

Market share estimates and historical data from 2016 onwards

Market share forecast for heated tobacco up to the end of 2022

Market shares of each brand

Heated tobacco usage rates for all users aged over 18

Devices and consumables available in each country, including brands and prices

Flavours available in each country and which brands are offering them

Devices and brands are available in different retail channels in each country e.g. brand stores, tobacconists, online, convenience stores and fuel stations.

This product enables you to:

Get a global picture of the heated tobacco market worldwide.

Identify key players and market dynamics.

Compare data and statistics across all countries.

Access current market size estimates and forecasts.

Gain knowledge of product availability and heated tobacco users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Dashboard



2. Market size estimates



3. Heated tobacco market share



4. Heated tobacco user estimates



5. Distribution



6. Flavours



7. Online traffic



8. All data



