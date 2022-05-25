Global Alternative Tobacco Products Regulation Database/Report 2022: Regulations in Over 40 Countries and Bills that May Affect Future Regulations

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regulation of Alternative Tobacco Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global regulation of tobacco-free pouches database provides a summary of the regulation of tobacco-free pouches globally as specified by the authorities in each country in answer to the publisher's inquiries or after specific information has otherwise emerged. Its purpose is to provide an objective overview of regulation across the selected countries rather than our analysis or hypothesis regarding the most likely scenario.

It will provide you with all the necessary information to get a full picture of the regulation of alternative tobacco products across the globe. The International heated tobacco product is your one-stop source for understanding legal frameworks across several regions for heated tobacco devices and consumables. The in-house research and analysis provide an impartial breakdown of the regulation of heated tobacco in over 40 countries, and bills that may affect future regulations.



Finally, the heated tobacco tax product provides key insights into international heated tobacco (heat-not-burn, or HnB) tax and regulation. Discover statutory excise tax rates, affordability estimates, and effective tax rates as well as a percentage of the package price.

This product bundle offers all the contents included in our three individual datasets:

Heated tobacco tax database

Global regulation of tobacco-free pouches database

International heated tobacco regulation database

This product provides:

Understanding of legal frameworks across the globe for heated tobacco devices and consumables.

Impartial breakdown of the regulation of heated tobacco in over 40 countries, and bills that may affect future regulations.

Objective Overview of regulation across the selected countries.

Quick access tool to understand main regulatory areas covered.

Comprehensive summary of each regulatory area.

Filter options of the different aspects covered.

Links to regulations and external sources.

Key Topics Covered:



1. International heated tobacco regulation database

Regulatory areas

Advertising

Barriers to market entry

Flavours and ingredients restrictions and limits

Packaging regulations

Product restrictions

Public place usage

Sales channel restrictions

Data split

Consumables

Hardware

2. Global regulation of tobacco-free pouches database

Regulatory areas

Status

Advertising

Barriers to market entry

Ingredient restrictions

Packaging

Sales channels

Taxation

Regulatory status

Banned/Pharmaceutical product

Consumer product

Tobacco product

Unclear

Stringency

Light

Medium

Strict

Unclear

3. Heated tobacco tax database

Heated tobacco statutory excise tax rates

Heated tobacco effective excise tax rates

Heated tobacco affordability estimates

Heated tobacco effective tax rate vs price of package as %

