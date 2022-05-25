Singapore Auto Finance Markets, 2015-2022 & 2022-2025 with 2022 as the Base Year

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Auto Finance Market Outlook to 2025 (Edition Ii) - Driven by Exorbitant Car Prices, Growing Digital Penetration and Evolving Vehicle Ownership Characteristics Amidst Systemically Regulated Car Ownership Polices by the Government" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers various aspects including credit disbursed, trends & developments, issues & challenges faced by the industry, competition landscape and more. The Singapore Auto Finance market report concludes with projections for future of the industry including forecasted values by 2025, market segmentations, COVID - 19 impact and analysts' recommendations.



Singapore Auto Finance Market Overview and Size

The Singapore Auto Finance Market was observed to be in maturity stage during the period of 2015-2020 despite growing digital advancements to ease loan application process, emerging green car loans and introduction of finance aggregators.

This is due to the strict regulations of government in terms of maintaining the on-road vehicles. The Singapore Auto Finance Industry had shrunk at a CAGR of ~0.1% on the basis of Auto credit disbursed and slightly grown at ~1.5% basis Auto Loan Outstanding in 2015-20. The CAGR was comparatively low owing to less number of cars financed in 2020 due to COVID - 19.

Competitive Landscape of Singapore Auto Finance Market

The Auto Finance market of Singapore consists of a large number of Domestic as well as international players. However, only top few players occupy a lion's share of the market (basis credit disbursed) making the Industry highly concentrated. Major Baking Institutions involved in Auto Loans Services in Singapore include DBS Bank, Standard Chartered, OCBC, MayBank, and UOB among others.

Also, Major Non Banking Financial Institutions in the country include Hong Leong Finance, Singapura Finance, Sing Investment and Finance and more. The parameters at which the companies are competing are Interest Rate Offered, Clientele, service portfolio, Technology and more.



Singapore Auto Finance Market Future Outlook & Projections

The Singapore Auto Finance industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~11% basis Auto credit disbursed and ~0.4% basis Auto Loan Outstanding during 2020 to 2025. The credit disbursed is expected to rise in Singapore at higher than average CAGR owing to higher number of cars financed in the future.

The government of Singapore is working towards expansion of Green Car Sales in the country, which is expected to increase the demand of 'Green Car Loans' in the future years. New Business Models such as Shared Ownership Financing may also emerge in the country in the coming years. Lastly, Industry is expected to move towards a digital growth with the expansion of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and more to further simplify loan application process.

Singapore Auto Finance Market Segmentations

By Type of Cars Financed (Units): Singapore Auto Finance market is dominated by Used Vehicles in terms of absolute number of vehicles sold as well as financed. However, relative penetration of auto finance is higher for new vehicles than used vehicles in the country, owing to higher prices of the former.

By Type of Institution basis Loan Outstanding: Majority of the Auto Loans in Singapore is through Banks owing to the huge number of loans offered by them at comparatively low interest rates.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Cars Financed (Units)

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By Type of Institution (Loan Outstanding) (SGD Billion)

Banks & Subsidiaries

Finance Companies

Others

Companies Covered

Banks

DBS Bank

UOB

MayBank

OCBC

Standard Chartered Bank

Finance Companies

Hong Leong Finance

Singapura Finance

Sing Investment & Finance

Singapore Auto Finance Property Holdings

Credit Master

Carro

SG Cash N Cars

Speed Credit

SF Holdings

Accord Motoring

Vincar

Goldbell Financial Services

Capitall

Money Max Leasing

Key Target Audience

Existing Auto Finance Companies

Banks

OEM Dealerships

Captive Finance Companies

Credit Unions

Private Finance Companies

New Market Entrants

Government Organizations

Investors

Auto mobile Associations

Auto mobile OEMs

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2015-2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Comprehensive analysis of Singapore Auto Finance Market and its segments.

Listed major players and their positioning in the market.

Identified major industry developments in last few years and assessed the future growth of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Singapore Auto Finance Market

Singapore Auto Finance Industry Market Flow Chart

2. Country Overview

Executive Summary (Country Demographics, Major Industries, Trade Scenario, GDP, Geographical Location)

Demographic Analysis of Car Buyers in Singapore

3. Singapore Automotive Industry

Singapore Automotive Market Overview

Singapore Automotive Market Future Projections

Singapore Automotive Market Import and Export Scenario

Singapore Automotive Market Major OEM Players basis Passenger Car Sales

4. Singapore Automotive Finance Industry

Singapore Automotive Finance Ecosystem (Banks, Dealerships, NBFCs)

Singapore Auto Finance Market Evolution

Singapore Auto Finance Market Value Chain Analysis

Singapore Auto Finance Industry Market Overview (Loan Outstanding)

Singapore Auto Finance Industry Market Overview (Credit Disbursed)

Market Segmentation basis Type of Cars Financed (New car, Used Car)

Market Segmentation basis Type of Institution (Banks, Finance Companies and Others)

Issues and Challenges in the Industry

Trends and Developments in the Industry

SWOT Analysis of the Industry

Government Policies Affecting the Industry

Major Types of Car Loans Available in the Industry ( New Car Loan, Used Car Loan, COE Financing, Direct Hire Purchase)

Decision Making Parameter for Selecting Car Loan Vendor

COVID Impact on the Singapore Auto Finance Industry

5. Singapore Automotive Finance Aggregator Market

Singapore Automotive Finance Aggregator Market Overview

Impact of Aggregator Platforms on Various Financial Institutions

Case Study: LANDELA

6. Singapore Automotive Finance Competitive Analysis

Singapore Automotive Finance Competition Overview

Singapore Auto Finance Market Players Cross Comparison ( Establishment year, Headquarters, Branches, Interest Rates, Service Offering, Partners, Number of Employees, Lone Tenure, Recent Trends and more)

7. Singapore Auto Finance Major Players Company Profiles (Banks)

MayBank (Overview, Product Portfolio, USP, Key Financial Statistics, Car Loan Information)

UOB (Overview, Product Portfolio, USP, Key Financial Statistics, Car Loan Information)

DBS Bank (Overview, Product Portfolio, USP, Key Financial Statistics, Car Loan Information)

OCBC (Overview, Product Portfolio, USP, Key Financial Statistics, Car Loan Information)

8. Singapore Auto Finance Major Players Company Profiles (NBFCs)

Hong Leong Finance (Overview, Product Portfolio, USP, Key Financial Statistics, Car Loan Information)

Singapura Finance (Overview, Product Portfolio, USP, Key Financial Statistics, Car Loan Information)

Sing Investment and Finance (Overview, Product Portfolio, USP, Key Financial Statistics, Car Loan Information)

9. Singapore Automotive Finance Market Future Analysis

Singapore Auto Finance Market Future Projections (Loan Outstanding)

Singapore Auto Finance Market Future Projections (Credit Disbursed)

Market Segmentation Future Projections basis Type of Cars Financed (New car, Used Car)

Market Segmentation Future Projections basis Type of Institution (Banks, Finance Companies and Others)

10. Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Finance Players

Analyst Recommendations for Car Buyers in Singapore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owc7y1



