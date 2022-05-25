Japan Extended Warranty Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $6.73 Bn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of Over 10%

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Extended Warranty Market (2022-2027) by Distribution Channel, Application, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's Extended Warranty Market is estimated to be USD 4.16 Bn 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.73 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.11%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of Japan's Extended Warranty Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allianz, - American International Group Inc., Assurant Inc., and Chubb Limited, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for Japan's Extended Warranty Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Awareness for Extended Warranty

4.1.2 Customer-Centric Warranty Coverage

4.1.3 Increase in Penetration of Smart Devices and Automation

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Automotive Analytics and Early Warning System

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Evolving Warranty Intelligence Players

4.3.2 Increase in Launch of Products and Services

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Information of Warranty Covers

4.4.2 Limitations of Warranties



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Japan's Extended Warranty Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manufacturers

6.3 Retailers

6.4 Others



7 Japan's Extended Warranty Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automobiles

7.3 Consumer Electronics

7.4 Home Appliances

7.5 Mobile Devices & PCs

7.6 Others



8 Japan's Extended Warranty Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Business

8.3 Individuals



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire





