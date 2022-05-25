English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica to accelerate its Mission activities

with the launch of a unified foundation

Charenton-le-Pont, France (25 May 2022 – 1:00 pm CET) – EssilorLuxottica today announces the launch of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation marking a new chapter in the Group’s journey to achieve its unique Mission to help everyone in the world “see more and be more”. This comes as a major pillar in EssilorLuxottica’s sustainability strategy and supports its commitment to advocate for good vision as a basic human right.

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation unites many of the Group’s global advocacy and philanthropic actions and will play a leading role in the fight against poor vision. By raising awareness on the importance of good vision and supporting the creation of sustainable vision care through philanthropic grants, the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation will work with like-minded partners to help realize the United Nations’ resolution, “Vision for All”, and help eliminate uncorrected poor vision in a generation.

This new step in the integration of the Mission related activities is a strong sign of EssilorLuxottica’s commitment to improve access to good vision to underserved communities. The Foundation will provide a platform that truly represents and harnesses the power and commitment of EssilorLuxottica, its employees, its partners and its investors, to make progress in this space.

“Our role as the industry leader extends to bringing the life-changing benefits of good vision to everyone around the world. Through the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, our global expertise, capabilities and partnerships are best positioned to support the catalytic change needed in public visual health. Together with the support of governments, Non-Profit Organizations and other committed partners, we are now better organized to help meet the targets set out by the United Nations in the Sustainable Development Goals for universal vision care. The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation brings together both Essilor and Luxottica’s long history of sustainable development in action,” said Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

“EssilorLuxottica has long been a pioneer in the fight against poor vision and relentless in our pursuit to eliminating uncorrected poor vision in a generation. Through our combined actions, we have created permanent vision care access for half a billion people and created 50 million eyeglass wearers in underserved communities since 2013, the majority of them experiencing the benefit of glasses for the first time in their lives. We have also trained nearly 20,000 primary vision care providers who are now able to support their families by earning a livelihood by providing vision care services to their communities. Through the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, we are today set to unlock our full potential,” said Anurag Hans, Head of Mission for EssilorLuxottica.

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation unites the following organizations: Vision for Life, Essilor Vision Foundations in North America, India, Southeast Asia and China, Fondazione Salmoiraghi & Viganò in Italy as well as the Company’s long term global partners OneSight and the Vision Impact Institute.

The Company’s detailed roadmap, “Eliminating Poor Vision in a Generation,” launched in 2019 alongside the United Nations’ General Assembly with the support of over 20 government, Non-Profit Organizations and private sector partners, outlines the significant role the industry must play in solving the vision care crisis. EssilorLuxottica welcomes its responsibility and, through the creation of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, will help those living with uncorrected poor vision in economically developing communities “see more and be more”.

About the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation (formerly Essilor Social Impact) is a French registered charitable organization (endowment fund) reflecting the commitment and values of EssilorLuxottica to eliminate uncorrected poor vision in a generation. It was rebranded in 2022 to bring together EssilorLuxottica’s philanthropic, advocacy actions and investments including: Vision for Life, Essilor Vision Foundations in North America, India, Southeast Asia and China, Fondazione Salmoiraghi & Viganò in Italy as well as the Company’s long term global partners OneSight and the Vision Impact Institute. It is headquartered at 147 rue de Paris, 94220 Charenton-Le-Pont, France. https://onesight.essilorluxottica.com/

