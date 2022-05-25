Koios Provides Q3 2022 Summary Including Improved Financials

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") hereby provides an overview of its financial status as at the end of its third quarter for the interim period ended February 28, 2022 ("Q3 2022"). The Company's management is pleased to report significant growth in revenue, improvements to gross margin, reduced expenses, and strong cash holdings with minimal debt liabilities. With the recent addition of new products and an expansion of the Company's retail and distribution footprint, the Company believes its financial performance in Q3 2022 foreshadows strong performance in the future ahead.



Highlights from the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended February 28, 2022, and 2021, filed on SEDAR as at April 29, 2022 are listed below. Unless otherwise noted, all figures reflect data for the three-month period at the end of the Company's Q3 2022 (February 28, 2022), and are expressed in US dollars:

Cash holdings were $2,038,838 in Q3 2022, 678.92% higher than Q2 2021 cash holdings of $300,304. Total liabilities were $2,164,582, 137.2% higher than Q2 2022 liabilities of $1,577,715.

The cost of sales decreased by 29.5% from $473,194 in Q2 2021 to $333,435 in Q3 2022.

There was a 287.48% increase in revenue in the same periods from 259,588 to $746,264 resulting in a significant increase to the Company's gross margin as described below.

Gross margin was 55.32%, compared to Q2 2021 in which gross margin was -82.29% 1 .

. From Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, the Company reduced its expenses in several categories to include office (by 69.78%), freight and shipping fees (by 19.82%) and rent (by 2.79%).

Overall, the Company's general and administration expenses increased by 158.21% from $348,291 in Q2 2021 to $551,035 in Q3 2022, including a 118.55% increase in the corporate development category from $20,889 in Q2 2021 to $24,763 in Q3 2022.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

1 This gross margin improvement can be attributed to the Company's ability to benefit from economies of scale in its operations, in addition to re-negotiating preferable terms with suppliers and co-packing facilities. The Company also increased its focus on multiple distribution partnerships, which also positively impacted its gross margin in this period.