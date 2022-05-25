Stone Gold Inc. Encounters Copper Mineralization in the Breton Breccia: Tribag Zone, Copper Road Project, Batchewana Bay, Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") announces that diamond drilling has encountered copper mineralization in Phase 1 diamond drilling in the Breton Breccia at the former Tribag Mine Zone located on the 21,000-hectare Copper Road Project, located approximately 80 km. north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada.



Figure 1: Tribag Zone is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8cb23f2-07eb-4095-83e4-0649ec8f328c

Figure 2: Phase 1 drilling is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/879f7a94-50eb-4321-beb7-66c871cc303e

TR22-001, 000AZ, -80 dip, 380 metres depth, the first 100 metres is a fractured, well indurated, altered granite which gradually becomes more brecciated continuing to the bottom of the hole at 380m. 144 samples have been cut and submitted for analyses encompassing the bottom section of the hole.



The brecciation, mostly disseminated pyrite sulphides and sampling extend to the end of the hole, showing no sign of decreasing in intensity. In terms of other sulphide mineralization, besides chalcopyrite, there is rare galena, possible stibnite needles and small specks of chalcocite.

TR22-002, 045AZ, -70dip, 255.8 metres depth, significantly more sulphides noted in TR22-002 in comparison to 001, ranging from 5-10% throughout approaching 15% in the first 50 and last 50 metres. Classic polymictic Breccia with rounded 5 to 20 cm mafic and porphyritic felsic clasts with quartz flooding injections throughout, Breccia intermittently cut-up by 1-2 metre mafic dykes, and larger granite fragments. Sulphides mostly consists of pyrite of variable hues with 2% chalcopyrite blebs occurring as blebby disseminations and filling fractures with rare galena, chalcocite and bornite specks. Several 3-6 cm diameter clots of chalcopyrite noted dispersed at beginning and towards end of hole. The complete hole has been laid out for sampling.

Figure 3: Hole # TR22-02: Sample shown is at 67 metres depth is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be2c408-e92a-4991-8eff-454933c935cb

TR22-003, 030AZ, -70dip, 305 metres depth to-date: the hole is sited 10 metres behind TR22-002. The lithology and mineralization distribution in the core appears similar as with 002 except that the intensity of Cu mineralization appears to increase towards the bottom to-date in 003 including an 8cm section of massive chalcopyrite at approximately 300 metres depth (See Figure 2 below).

Figure 4: TR22-03: Sample shown is at 305 m. depth is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2ec88c1-d832-4e45-b65e-a65f8559fea7

Stone Gold President and CEO John Timmons states “ Holes 1 and 2 from the first drill program in 50 years at the Breton Breccia are currently at the assay lab. Drilling has re-commenced on Hole #3 to test directly under the centre of the Breton Breccia which was not historically mined. Our goal is to establish copper mineralization at the Breton Breccia, which is one of six known breccias in the Tribag Zone. The Tribag Zone is the first of three mineralized zones to be drill tested across the 21,000 hectare Copper Road Project which contains two past producing copper mines.“

The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P. Geo., and a Qualified Person for the technical information under NI 43-101 standards.

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral exploration properties for the mining of precious and base metals in northern Ontario, Canada

