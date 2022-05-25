Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 25 May 2022 at 14:05 EET

Invitation to Sanoma’s virtual investor deep-dive: Leveraging digital learning

Sanoma is pleased to invite you to its virtual investor deep-dive: Leveraging Digital Learning. This event will be the first in a new series where we will share insights on our Learning business and look at the key drivers and digital trends shaping the industry.

Date:

Thursday, 9 June 2022

Time:

11:00 – approx. 12:30 EET

Webcast:

https://sanoma.videosync.fi/deep_dive_june22

Sanoma Learning is one of the global leaders in education, serving over 20 million students in 11 countries. It is at the forefront of the digital transformation of education across Europe through its advanced hybrid learning solutions.

The event will be hosted by Rob Kolkman (CEO, Sanoma Learning) and Alex Green (CFO, Sanoma Group). There will be presentations and roundtable discussions in English. Participants can post questions through the webcast chat function during the event. At the end of the event there will be a separate Q&A session, where participants can ask questions by phone by dialing one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code for the call is 57956574#.

Presentation material will be available at the webcast platform and at sanoma.com/investors at the beginning of the event and an on-demand replay of the webcast after the event. For more information, please visit our event website .

We are looking forward to welcoming you to our first investor deep-dive!

Kaisa Uurasmaa

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions of people every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.