ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Automotive Market Outlook Report 2022: Focus on Key Countries, Including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam

This research service evaluates the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) automotive market, focusing on key countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
This study discusses passenger vehicles and pickup trucks (pickups). Pickups are the most common and popular commercial vehicles used daily in different geographies and industries, including agriculture. These vehicles hold the largest commercial vehicle segment share in the region.
ASEAN has automotive production bases in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. In addition, growth in GDP, urbanization, and road infrastructure accelerated the sales and adoption of private vehicles.
After the severe drop in TIV in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales in the ASEAN automotive market recovered from 2.5 million units in 2020 to 2.8 million units in 2021, a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. The market share of Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia increased from 75.4% in 2020 to 76.3% in 2021. In particular, Indonesia faced the strongest growth in 2021, with a year-over-year increase of 66.8%. In addition, Indonesia overtook Thailand and regained its market dominance in ASEAN, which was lost in 2020.
The publisher highlights the total size of the respective automotive market and provides historical and forecast data from 2018 to 2022. It defines key highlights of the ASEAN automotive industry in 2021 and future market trends in 2022.
With global emission reduction and electrification trends, this study discusses the breakdown of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs), including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). In addition, it analyzes the charging infrastructure, shared mobility with a focus on car sharing and eHailing, and connected vehicles.
